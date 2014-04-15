The Best And Worst Dressed At The MTV Movie Awards

Tons of stars hit the red carpet for last night’s MTV Movie Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. But some were bigger winners than others.

Best: “Divergent” actress Shailene Woodley went away empty handed but had a winning look in this Balmain two-piece.

Worst: Jared Leto, who won for Best On-Screen Transformation, presented an award alongside “12 Years A Slave” Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o. Their contrasting prints weren’t as award-winning.

Best: “The Other Woman” co-stars kept it cool and demure in matching black and white ensembles.

Best: Jessica Alba and Rita Ora sandwiched a shirtless Zac Efron, who won for Best Shirtless Performance in “That Awkward Moment.”

Worst: Rihanna left little to the imagination on the red carpet in this robe-like look.

Best: But covered up to perform alongside Eminem.

Best: Channing Tatum took home the Trailblazer award. He perfectly coordinated with his wife, Jenna Dewan.

Worst: Singer Pia Mia was a no-no in this purple get-up.

Worst: Snooki and JWoww didn’t quite wow, but we are impressed Snooki made that dress herself!

Best: Mila Kunis covered her baby bump to accept the award for Best Villain for her role as the Wicked Witch of the West in “Oz The Great and Powerful.”

