The Best And Worst Dressed At The MTV Movie Awards

Aly Weisman

Tons of stars hit the red carpet for last night’s MTV Movie Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. But some were bigger winners than others.

Best: “Divergent” actress Shailene Woodley went away empty handed but had a winning look in this Balmain two-piece.

Shailene woodley mtv movie awardsChristopher Polk / Getty

Worst: Jared Leto, who won for Best On-Screen Transformation, presented an award alongside “12 Years A Slave” Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o. Their contrasting prints weren’t as award-winning.

Jared leto lupita Nyong'o mtv movie awardsChristopher Polk / Getty

Best: “The Other Woman” co-stars kept it cool and demure in matching black and white ensembles.

Leslie mann kate upton nicki minaj cameron diaz mtv movie awardsChristopher Polk / Getty

Best: Jessica Alba and Rita Ora sandwiched a shirtless Zac Efron, who won for Best Shirtless Performance in “That Awkward Moment.”

Rita ora jessica alba zav efron shirtless mtv movie awardsChristopher Polk / Getty

Worst: Rihanna left little to the imagination on the red carpet in this robe-like look.

Rihanna mtv movie awardsChristopher Polk / Getty

Best: But covered up to perform alongside Eminem.

Eminem rihanna mtv movie awardsKevork Djansezian / Getty

Best: Channing Tatum took home the Trailblazer award. He perfectly coordinated with his wife, Jenna Dewan.

Channing tatum jenna dewan mtv awardsJason Merritt / Getty

Worst: Singer Pia Mia was a no-no in this purple get-up.

Pia mia mtv movie awardsMichael Buckner / Getty

Worst: Snooki and JWoww didn’t quite wow, but we are impressed Snooki made that dress herself!

JWoww Snooki mtv movie awardsRich Polk / Getty

Best: Mila Kunis covered her baby bump to accept the award for Best Villain for her role as the Wicked Witch of the West in “Oz The Great and Powerful.”

Mila kunis mtv awardsMichael Buckner / Getty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.