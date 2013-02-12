The Best And Worst-Dressed At The Grammys

See which one of these three stars made our Grammy’s best-dressed list.

Photo: Getty

CBS may have instructed Grammy-goers “that buttocks and female breasts [be] adequately covered” in their “wardrobe advisory,” but that didn’t stop musicians from bringing their A-game to Sunday’s red carpet for the 55th annual Grammy Awards at the Nokia theatre in Los Angeles.Couples Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and Rihanna and Chris Brown were all dressed to impress, but we can’t say the same about some other stars.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.