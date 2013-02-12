The Best And Worst-Dressed At The Grammys

Aly Weisman
See which one of these three stars made our Grammy’s best-dressed list.

Photo: Getty

CBS may have instructed Grammy-goers “that buttocks and female breasts [be] adequately covered” in their “wardrobe advisory,” but that didn’t stop musicians from bringing their A-game to Sunday’s red carpet for the 55th annual Grammy Awards at the Nokia theatre in Los Angeles.Couples Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and Rihanna and Chris Brown were all dressed to impress, but we can’t say the same about some other stars.

BEST: Rihanna went for a softer look in this custom red Alaïa dress.

BEST: We also loved the cream, bedazzled two-piece she wore on-stage during the Bob Marley tribute.

BEST: John Legend and his fiancé Chrissy Teigen's Joy Cioci lace two-piece.

ODD: Florence Welch wore an emerald-green Givenchy dress of armour and Sorellina jewelry.

BEST: Beyoncé won the night in this fitted jumpsuit by Osman.

ODD: Janelle Monae wore an embroidered suit by Moschino. Olé!

BEST: Despite Taylor Swift's odd reaction faces during the show, she looked fierce in this J. Mendel gladiator dress.

BEST: Presenter Kaley Cuoco looked Grammys-appropriate in this Amen tuxedo jacket with gold sequin and beading detail and leather pants.

ODD: Adele went for a floral Valentino dress instead of her usual all black uniform.

BEST: Solange Knowles owned her afro and dared to mismatch her shoes to her dress.

ODD: Jennifer Lopez tried — and failed — to re-create Angelina Jolie's leg moment in this Anthony Vaccarello gown.

BEST: Katy Perry's cleavage stole the show in this green Gucci gown.

ODD: Faith Hill's clear braces.

'

ODD: We weren't as into the light-up dress she wore to perform on-stage.

ODD: Pregnant Amber Rose, with fiancé Wiz Khalifa, was literally about to pop.

ODD: Gotye and Kimbra may have taken home 5 awards, but their outfits weren't as award winning.

BEST: Miranda Lambert kept it conservative and classy on the red carpet before performing with Dierks Bentley during the show.

ODD: Even Red Foo wasn't sure what he was thinking with this cropped suit.

BEST: Nicole Kidman tried her best to fit into the musical crowd with this Vera Wang dress.

ODD: Ashanti's dress had too much fabric in all the wrong places.

ODD: Jenna Jameson kept covered up in this gold floor-length gown with sky-high hair.

Want more Grammys?

See how Katy Perry's cleavage stole the show >
Taylor Swift's wacky performance >
More on Carrie Underwood's light up dress >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.