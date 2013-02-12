The Best And Worst-Dressed At The Grammys

Photo: Getty
CBS may have instructed Grammy-goers “that buttocks and female breasts [be] adequately covered” in their “wardrobe advisory,” but that didn’t stop musicians from bringing their A-game to Sunday’s red carpet for the 55th annual Grammy Awards at the Nokia theatre in Los Angeles.Couples Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and Rihanna and Chris Brown were all dressed to impress, but we can’t say the same about some other stars.
BEST: Despite Taylor Swift's odd reaction faces during the show, she looked fierce in this J. Mendel gladiator dress.
BEST: Presenter Kaley Cuoco looked Grammys-appropriate in this Amen tuxedo jacket with gold sequin and beading detail and leather pants.
ODD: Jennifer Lopez tried — and failed — to re-create Angelina Jolie's leg moment in this Anthony Vaccarello gown.
BEST: Miranda Lambert kept it conservative and classy on the red carpet before performing with Dierks Bentley during the show.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.