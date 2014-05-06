Here's What Everyone Is Wearing At The 'White Tie'-Themed Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty ImagesJay Z and Beyoncé, wearing Givenchy, arrived hand-in-hand on the red carpet.
The Met Gala — also known as The Met Ball, Fashion Prom, or this year, Cinco de Met Ball — is underway at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The annual fundraiser benefits the Met’s Costume Institute and serves as an opening celebration for their annual fashion exhibit — this year featuring designer Charles James in a new show titled “Beyond Fashion.”
Anna Wintour, Vogue editor-in-chief and chair of the event since 1995, oversees both the benefit committee and the star-studded guest list.
Everyone from Sarah Jessica Parker to Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner made Wintour’s list this year.
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, chair of the event since 1995, arrived in a Chanel Haute Couture gown.
Emma Stone looked perfect in her pink Thakoon dress with boyfriend and 'Amazing Spider-Man 2' co-star, Andrew Garfield.
David and Victoria Beckham, wearing her namesake label, were among the few to follow the 'white tie' theme.
'Twelve Years A Slave' actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and his girlfriend, Sari Mercer, who made it a floral affair.
Neil Patrick Harris, skinny from his 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' Broadway role, with husband David Burtka.
