Here's What Everyone Is Wearing At The 'White Tie'-Themed Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Jay Z and Beyoncé, wearing Givenchy, arrived hand-in-hand on the red carpet.

The Met Gala — also known as The Met Ball, Fashion Prom, or this year, Cinco de Met Ball — is underway at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The annual fundraiser benefits the Met’s Costume Institute and serves as an opening celebration for their annual fashion exhibit — this year featuring designer Charles James in a new show titled “Beyond Fashion.”

Anna Wintour, Vogue editor-in-chief and chair of the event since 1995, oversees both the benefit committee and the star-studded guest list.

Everyone from Sarah Jessica Parker to Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner made Wintour’s list this year.

