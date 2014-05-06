Here's What Everyone Is Wearing At The 'White Tie'-Themed Met Gala

Aly Weisman
Beyonce Jay Z Met Ball 2014Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty ImagesJay Z and Beyoncé, wearing Givenchy, arrived hand-in-hand on the red carpet.

The Met Gala — also known as The Met Ball, Fashion Prom, or this year, Cinco de Met Ball — is underway at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The annual fundraiser benefits the Met’s Costume Institute and serves as an opening celebration for their annual fashion exhibit — this year featuring designer Charles James in a new show titled “Beyond Fashion.”

Anna Wintour, Vogue editor-in-chief and chair of the event since 1995, oversees both the benefit committee and the star-studded guest list.

Everyone from Sarah Jessica Parker to Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner made Wintour’s list this year.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, chair of the event since 1995, arrived in a Chanel Haute Couture gown.

Anna followed as her daughter, Bee Shaffer, hit the red carpet in Alexander McQueen.

Sarah Jessica Parker was the first to arrive, accompanied by her date, Bravo network's Andy Cohen.

Her Oscar de la Renta dress impressed from the back.

Taylor Swift also looked lovely in her custom-made, light pink Oscar de la Renta gown.

It too was even prettier from the back.

Model Karlie Kloss matched gloves to her gown.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chose Lanvin.

Beyoncé looked stunning in Givenchy.

Her best accessory? Husband Jay Z, who looked thrilled to be there.

Lupita Nyong'o was carefree in flapper-inspired Prada.

Kate Upton will surely be making some 'worst dressed' lists tomorrow.

Emma Stone looked perfect in her pink Thakoon dress with boyfriend and 'Amazing Spider-Man 2' co-star, Andrew Garfield.

Johnny Depp matched his pocket watch to fiancé Amber Heard's gold dress.

David and Victoria Beckham, wearing her namesake label, were among the few to follow the 'white tie' theme.

Charlize Theron and Sean Penn listened, too.

Rihanna was all business in the front of her Stella McCartney floor length dress.

But party in the back.

Actress Hailee Steinfeld wore black and white Prabal Gurung, with the designer as her date.

Actress Zoe Saldana chose Michael Kors.

'Mad Men' actress Jessica Paré also went with a Michael Kors gown.

Katie Holmes was Cinco de Met Ball festive in Marchesa.

Dita Von Teese looked dramatic with designer Zac Posen by her side.

Anna Kendrick arrived with designer Gilles Mendel.

Designer Jason Wu with '50 Shades of Grey' actress, Dakota Johnson.

Designer Olivier Theyskens with actress Felicity Jones.

Krsiten Wiig with designer Alexander Wang.

Designer Vera Wang with model Joan Smalls, who was sporting purple lipstick.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went with Ralph Lauren.

Nicole Richie in Donna Karan Atelier and purple hair.

Rita Ora also chose Donna Karan Atelier.

Lena Dunham changed up her look in Giambattista Valli.

Model Karolina Kurkova looked fierce in Marchesa.

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked no friendlier in Balmain.

Model Suki Waterhouse cracked a smile in Burberry.

Gisele Bundchen waved hello in lace.

Pregnant Lake Bell not so much.

'Twelve Years A Slave' actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and his girlfriend, Sari Mercer, who made it a floral affair.

Comedian Sarah Silverman looked regal in Zac Posen alongside her actor-boyfriend, Michael Sheen.

'Girls' star Allison Williams matched the red carpet in her Oscar de la Renta gown.

Even Anne Hathaway looked bored that her dress blended in with the carpet.

Kristen Stewart didn't look amused, either.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made a statement, per usual.

Sister Elizabeth Olsen chose a lighter, shorter Miu Miu dress.

'Wolf of Wall Street' star Margot Robbie in Diane von Furstenberg.

Leonardo DiCaprio's real-life girlfriend, model Toni Garrn.

Actress Brie Larson in bedazzled Prada pants.

Gabrielle Union in a Prada two-piece.

Shailene Woodley and Kirsten Dunst, in Rodarte, misbehaved in mismatched frocks.

Michelle Williams chose a short Louis Vuitton.

Solange Knowles in an orange 3.1 Phillip Lim dress. But what's with the hair?

Neil Patrick Harris, skinny from his 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' Broadway role, with husband David Burtka.

Selena Gomez, looking grown up, arrived solo.

Her former friend Kendall Jenner wore a skin-tight Marc Jacobs dress.

'Newsroom' actress Olivia Munn in yellow Diane von Furstenberg.

Actress Emmy Rossum in floral Carolina Herrera.

Lauren Bush Lauren and David Lauren. Check out his boots.

Ivanka Trump made fellow attendees green with envy.

Model Liu Wen went with a more blue hue.

'Glee' star lea Michele in gold.

Jessica Alba followed suit.

Leighton Meester in Emilio Pucci.

Chloe Moretz in an interesting mix of prints and fabrics.

Donatella Versace looked slightly scary.

Designer Tommy Hilfiger kept it simple with his wife, Dee.

Zooey Deschanel wore a design by Tommy Hilfiger. Is that toilet paper stuck to her shoe?

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborah Lee-Furness took the 'white tie' theme seriously.

As did Katie Couric.

And Naomi Watts went with a sheer version of the theme.

Naomi Campbell in feathers.

Model Lily Aldridge had a disco vibe.

While freshly blonde Maggie Gyllenhaal channelled her inner caped hippy.

Fashion forward Alexa Chung was sadly not one of our favourites.

Singer Lily Allen attended with Derek Blasberg.

While Claire Danes made it a date night with Husband, Hugh Dancy.

As did stunning couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Cara Delevingne, Stella McCartney, Kate Bosworth and Reese Witherspoon: Just YES all around.

Sandra Lee: Just NO to everything about this Dara Lamb.

The most powerful people in Hollywood at every age >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.