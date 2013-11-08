The Best And Worst Dressed At Last Night's Country Music Awards [PHOTOS]

Aly Weisman
Caroline Boyer, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill CMAs 2013Michael Loccisano/GettyThese country couples looked good at Wednesday’s awards. See who didn’t fare as well.

Everyone from Taylor Swift to Faith Hill came out for the 47th annual Country Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosted, while reigning couple of country Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert won big.

Check out a list of the night’s winners here, but not everyone was a winner on the red carpet.

BEST: Taylor Swift in her favourite colour (and album name) red. The singer won for Best Music Video of the Year for 'Highway Don't Care' and Musical Event of the Year.

WORST: Show host Carrie Underwood looked more toddler-in-tiara than country chic.

WORST: Things got worse as Carrie played Miley to co-host Brad Paisley's Robin Thicke.

BEST: First couple of country Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert looked good and won big. He took home Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, while she won Female Vocalist of the Year.

WORST: Lambert, however, should have kept her silver boots at home while later performing with Keith Urban.

BEST: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill showing everyone else how to do it right.

WORST: Laura Bell Bundy in the worst outfit ever.

BEST: Luke Bryan and wife Caroline Boyer keeping it sleek and simple.

WORST: RaeLynn made us turn green at the CMA Awards after party.

BEST: 'American Idol' alum Kellie Pickler kept uncharacteristically covered up.

WORST: Jason Aldean, jeans or a suit? Just pick one.

BEST: Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum.

WORST: The Band Perry should have used the scissors on their hair instead of her dress.

BEST: 'Nashville' star Connie Britton in just the right amount of sparkle.

WORST: Singer Jana Kramer needs a tailor before she trips.

BEST: This Hunter Hayes kid is just the cutest.

WORST: Cassadee Pope's hair.

BEST: Sheryl Crow giving her best country hair.

WORST: 25-year-old singer Kacey Musgraves won New Artist of the Year. We'll forgive her doily dress this time.

The 25-year-old singer showed off that skill while performing 'Follow Your Arrow.'

BEST: Robin Roberts, you work that jumpsuit!

WORST: Jase Robertson and Willie Robertson, thanks for dressing up.

BEST: Not sure what Seth Meyers and his new wife, Alexi Ashe, are doing at the CMAs, but they look good doing it!

