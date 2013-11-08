The Best And Worst Dressed At Last Night's Country Music Awards [PHOTOS]

Michael Loccisano/GettyThese country couples looked good at Wednesday’s awards. See who didn’t fare as well.
Everyone from Taylor Swift to Faith Hill came out for the 47th annual Country Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosted, while reigning couple of country Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert won big.
Check out a list of the night’s winners here, but not everyone was a winner on the red carpet.
BEST: Taylor Swift in her favourite colour (and album name) red. The singer won for Best Music Video of the Year for 'Highway Don't Care' and Musical Event of the Year.
BEST: First couple of country Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert looked good and won big. He took home Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, while she won Female Vocalist of the Year.
WORST: Lambert, however, should have kept her silver boots at home while later performing with Keith Urban.
WORST: 25-year-old singer Kacey Musgraves won New Artist of the Year. We'll forgive her doily dress this time.
The 25-year-old singer showed off that skill while performing 'Follow Your Arrow.'
BEST: Not sure what Seth Meyers and his new wife, Alexi Ashe, are doing at the CMAs, but they look good doing it!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.