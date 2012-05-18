The Best & Worst Dressed At The Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremonies

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/ Getty Images
The Cannes Film Festival has begun and the opening ceremonies brought out stars from all over the world.Everyone from Eva Longoria to Bruce Willis came out to support independent, low-budget and foreign films.
And they looked good doing it. Well, most them anyway.
BEST: Judge for the festival Diane Kruger looks ethereal in her Giambattista Valli Couture sea coloured dress.
WORST: Jessica Chastain usually can do no wrong, but this white number looks like a low-cut bag. Apologies to the folks at Alexander McQueen but this is a miss.
WORST: Chinese actress Fan Bing Bing is trying to channel her homeland with this Christopher Bu dress, but the result comes out looking tacky.
MEH: Dolores Chaplin, aka Charlie Chaplin's granddaughter, is wearing a beautiful chartreuse coloured Lanvin dress, but we're not crazy about the cut.
WORST, BUT BARELY: Tilda Swinton always takes risks on the carpet so it's hard to put her on the worst list but this dress by Haider Ackermann looks like it came from a sofa liner.
BEST TWICE AROUND: Freida Pinto looks stunning on the red carpet for both Opening Ceremonies in Michael Angel and Opening Night Dinner in Versace.
