The 31 Most Ridiculous Outfits At Last Night's American Music Awards [PHOTOS]

Kevin Winter/Getty Miley Cyrus performed ‘Wrecking Ball’ in front of an animated cat crying diamond tears.

We initially set out to show you the best and worst fashions from Sunday’s American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, but the truth of the matter is there really were no good or bad looks — the outfits were just simply bizarre and there for the shock value.

From Miley Cyrus’ cat-kini to Katy Perry’s Geisha costume, see what musicians wore on the red carpet and during their eye-popping performances.

