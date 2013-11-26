The 31 Most Ridiculous Outfits At Last Night's American Music Awards [PHOTOS]

Kevin Winter/GettyMiley Cyrus performed ‘Wrecking Ball’ in front of an animated cat crying diamond tears.
We initially set out to show you the best and worst fashions from Sunday’s American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, but the truth of the matter is there really were no good or bad looks — the outfits were just simply bizarre and there for the shock value.
From Miley Cyrus’ cat-kini to Katy Perry’s Geisha costume, see what musicians wore on the red carpet and during their eye-popping performances.
But she changed into a thigh baring two-piece covered in cats for her performance of 'Wrecking Ball' that closed out the show.
She stripped down to this silver bodysuit to perform 'Do What U Want' with R.Kelly in the 'Oval Office.'
Taylor Swift, who won Artist of the Year, looked like an award herself in this shimmering gold sequined mini dress by Julien MacDonald.
Country singer Luke Bryan, who performed during the show and won Best Country Male Artist, wasn't afraid of a few sequins on his jacket.
Presenter Nicole Richie worked it in this white Emilio Pucci dress and her own House of Harlow 1960 clutch.
'Fashion Police' co-host Kelly Osbourne later said her dress 'didn't photograph well' on the red carpet.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.