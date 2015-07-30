The 10 best and worst deals at Costco

Costco is known for its signature massive warehouses and its great bulk deals. But when you’re shopping in bulk, there are some deals that are better than others. Some items may not be worth buying in bulk at all.

GOBankingRates has come up with a list with the help of Stephanie Nelson of The Coupon Mum of the ten best and worst deals at Costco. If you’re a loyal member, it would be wise to pay heed.

The Ten Best

1. Dairy products

2. Gift cards

3. Fresh produce

4. Glasses

5. Baking necessities

6. Wine

7. Meat and poultry

8. Gas

9. Bakery and deli products

10. Hot dog and a soda at Costco’s famously cheap food court

Many of these fresh goods may come as surprises, but if you have many to feed, it’s wise to stock up on fresh food at Costco. For produce, Nelson tells GOBankingRates that “the overall cost per pound is lower than the typical supermarket,” and she suggested to “consider dividing the food and cost with a friend or shopping partner” if you don’t think you’ll finish the produce before it expires.

The Ten Worst

1. Hygiene products

2. Diapers

3. Dry goods, like cereal

4. Laundry detergent

5. Books and DVDs

6. Feminine products

7. Designer clothing

8. Condiments

9. Snacks

10. Paper goods

While some of these items may seem like Costco staples, Nelson advised GOBankingRates that quite simply, other stores (and websites) offer better deals. For instance, Nelson explained dry, packaged goods “frequently go on sale at 50 per cent off at supermarkets and have coupons available, so your unit cost is lowest at the supermarket.” Diapers, she advised, should be purchased on Amazon Prime along with a diaper subscription. She suggested visiting stores such as Wal-Mart and Target for paper goods.

