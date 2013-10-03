The Best Countries For People Over 60

If you’re older than 60, you might want to think about moving to Sweden.

The Nordic country was just named the best place in the world to grow old in a new report from the United Nations-backed Global AgeWatch Index 2013.

Norway, Iceland, Germany, and the Netherlands also made it into the top five, respectively. The U.S. came in at number 8, cracking the top 10.

Afghanistan was rated as the worst country for those over the age of 60, followed by Tanzania, Pakistan, Jordan, and Rwanda.

Global AgeWatch Index monitors key aspects of the economic and social well-being of people over the age of 60. To compile the ranking, it took into account income security, the health status of older individuals, employment and education opportunities, as well as the social connections, physical safety, access to public transport, and the civic freedom of the elderly.

91 countries were included in the study, with demographic data taken from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the World Bank, World Health Organisation, International Labour Organisation, UNESCO, and the Gallup World Poll.

Check out the full country listing below:

Here’s a breakdown of the criteria Global AgeWatch looked at to rate countries:

And if you needed a reason to know why the report is important, here’s a look at what the world’s population will look like in 2050, broken down by age. In less than 40 years, people aged 60 or over will make up more than one-fifth of the global population.

Head over the Global AgeWatch Index website to see an interactive map of the countries and their individual rankings.

