The best and worst cities to save money in the US

Everyone wants to save money.
However, it’s easier for some people than for others.
The ability to save doesn’t just depend on your income — it’s your income versus your costs that really matters. And in some US cities, the cost of living is much more manageable than in others.
Debt.com looked at 2015 gas prices from GasBuddy and home and rent data from Zillow, as well as late 2014 unemployment rates from the Bureau of Labour Statistics and 2013 median income and population data from the Census Bureau to determine in which US cities it’s easiest for residents to save — or not to save — money.
In map form, it’s pretty clear that the worst cities for setting aside savings tend to be concentrated in the Northeast and on the West Coast, while there are a handful of best cities clustered in the Midwest. Scroll over a dot to see the city and its rank. Click the dot for more details on the cost of living in that area. (Note: You may have to zoom out once to see the most affordable city!)
Mobile readers might prefer to visit Debt.com to use the interactive map.
And here’s the ranking in list form, No. 1 being the easiest city to save money:
|City
|State
|Rank
|City
|State
|Rank
|Anchorage
|Alaska
|1
|Cincinnati
|Ohio
|26
|Honolulu
|Hawaii
|51
|New Orleans
|La.
|76
|Portland
|Ore.
|2
|Tulsa
|Okla.
|27
|Scottsdale
|Ariz.
|52
|Newark
|N.J.
|77
|Boise
|Idaho
|3
|Irving
|Texas
|28
|Denver
|Colo.
|53
|Boston
|Mass.
|78
|Madison
|Wis.
|4
|Charlotte
|N.C.
|29
|Tucson
|Ariz.
|54
|Hialeah
|Fla.
|79
|Lincoln
|Neb.
|5
|Albuquerque
|N.M.
|30
|Baltimore
|Md.
|55
|Washington
|D.C.
|80
|Lexington
|Ky.
|6
|Orlando
|Fla.
|31
|Glendale
|Ariz.
|56
|Sacramento
|Calif.
|81
|Chesapeake
|Va.
|7
|Aurora
|Colo.
|32
|Henderson
|Nev.
|57
|Seattle
|Wash.
|82
|Louisville
|Ky.
|8
|Norfolk
|Va.
|33
|Dallas
|Texas
|58
|Fremont
|Calif.
|83
|Virginia Beach
|Va.
|9
|Wichita
|Kansas
|34
|Nashville
|Tenn.
|59
|Riverside
|Calif.
|84
|Omaha
|Neb.
|10
|Oklahoma City
|Okla.
|35
|Austin
|Texas
|60
|Miami
|Fla.
|85
|Gilbert
|Ariz.
|11
|St. Paul
|Minn.
|36
|Jersey City
|N.J.
|61
|Chula Vista
|Calif.
|86
|Richmond
|Va.
|12
|St. Petersburg
|Fla.
|37
|Buffalo
|N.Y.
|62
|Chicago
|Illinois
|87
|Raleigh
|N.C.
|13
|Colorado Springs
|Colo.
|38
|Cleveland
|Ohio
|63
|Irvine
|Calif.
|88
|Fort Wayne
|Ind.
|14
|Jacksonville
|Fla.
|39
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|64
|Fresno
|Calif.
|89
|Plano
|Texas
|15
|Fort Worth
|Texas
|40
|Phoenix
|Ariz.
|65
|San Bernardino
|Calif.
|90
|Winston-Salem
|N.C.
|16
|Minneapolis
|Minn.
|41
|North Las Vegas
|Nev.
|66
|San Diego
|Calif.
|91
|Greensboro
|N.C.
|17
|Corpus Christi
|Texas
|42
|Las Vegas
|Nev.
|67
|Anaheim
|Calif.
|92
|Toledo
|Ohio
|18
|Milwaukee
|Wis.
|43
|Baton Rouge
|La.
|68
|Santa Ana
|Calif.
|93
|Lubbock
|Texas
|19
|Indianapolis
|Ind.
|44
|Reno
|Nev.
|69
|Stockton
|Calif.
|94
|Columbus
|Ohio
|20
|Laredo
|Texas
|45
|Bakersfield
|Calif.
|70
|San Jose
|Calif.
|95
|Chandler
|Ariz.
|21
|Kansas City
|Mo.
|46
|Houston
|Texas
|71
|Oakland
|Calif.
|96
|Pittsburgh
|Pa.
|22
|El Paso
|Texas
|47
|Detroit
|Mich.
|72
|Long Beach
|Calif.
|97
|Durham
|N.C.
|23
|San Antonio
|Texas
|48
|Philadelphia
|Pa.
|73
|San Francisco
|Calif.
|98
|Garland
|Texas
|24
|Tampa
|Fla.
|49
|Atlanta
|Ga.
|74
|New York
|N.Y.
|99
|Arlington
|Texas
|25
|Mesa
|Ariz.
|50
|Memphis
|Tenn.
|75
|Los Angeles
|Calif.
|100
