All of Betty White's movies, ranked by audiences

Otto Preminger Films; Touchstone Pictures Betty White started acting in the 1940s.

Betty White is best known for playing Rose on “The Golden Girls,” but she’s also acted in a number of movies.

According to viewers, White’s best movie is “Advise and Consent” (1962).

On the other hand, audiences didn’t enjoy “The Third Wish” (2005).

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Betty White is a beloved American actress and comedian whose Hollywood career spans over 70 years.

Here’s every movie in White’s filmography, ranked according to audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes:

Note: Films without audience scores were not included. All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

White’s lowest-rated film is “The Third Wish” (2005).

Cheshire Smile Productions Jenna Mattison and Betty White in ‘The Third Wish.’

Audience score: 5%

Summary: Aspiring writer Maggie Malone (Jenna Mattison) receives three magical wishes from a magical copy of Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations” that help her believe in love.

White had a supporting role in the film as Lettie, Maggie’s boss.

“This is a really bad movie,” wrote one disappointed Rotten Tomatoes user. “There’s really not a great deal to recommend.”

She was Martha Wilson in “Dennis the Menace Strikes Again” (1998).

Warner Bros. Betty White in ‘Dennis the Menace Strikes Again.’

Audience score: 24%

Summary: In this family-friendly sequel, Dennis (Justin Cooper) returns as a misbehaving boy who spells trouble for his neighbours Mr. Wilson (Don Rickles) and Mrs. Wilson (White).

“This movie is impossible to get through,” one viewer wrote. “Even with Betty White.”

The actress played Doreen in “Hard Rain” (1998).

UGC-PH/BBC Betty White in ‘Hard Rain.’

Audience score: 34%

Summary: As floodwaters rise in Huntingburg, Indiana, an armoured truck driver (Christian Slater) is targeted by a hardened criminal (Morgan Freeman) who will stop at nothing to rob his truck.

White appeared as Doreen Sears, a local woman who gets swept up in the heist.

The movie is “long on action, short on plot,” one Rotten Tomatoes user wrote. “Great cast, but way underutilized.”

She voiced Round in “Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale” (2000).

Disney Betty White voiced a character in ‘Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale.’

Audience score: 36%

Summary: In this live-action adventure, an orphaned elephant named Whispers (voiced by Debi Derryberry) forms a close bond with Groove (voiced by Angela Bassett) as they search for a safe haven.

In the family movie, White voiced an elephant named Round.

“Some of the nature footage was nice, but the story didn’t go well with it,” a viewer wrote. “You might as well put it on mute and watch it that way.”

In “Lake Placid” (1999), she was Mrs. Delores Bickerman.

20th Century Fox Betty White in ‘Lake Placid.’

Audience score: 37%

Summary: In this horror-comedy, residents of Aroostook County, Maine – Jack Wells (Bill Pullman) and Kelly Scott (Bridget Fonda) – reckon with the man-eating crocodiles roaming a nearby lake.

White had a memorable supporting role as Mrs. Delores Bickerman.

This film “would be completely forgettable if not for Betty White’s raunchy talking character,” a Rotten Tomatoes user wrote.

She played Irene in “Love N’ Dancing” (2009).

RoRo productions Betty White in ‘Love N’ Dancing.’

Audience score: 42%

Summary: An engaged English teacher (Amy Smart) and a former dance champion (Tom Malloy) team up to compete in the National Open Swing competition.

White had a brief cameo appearance in the romantic drama as Irene.

“The costumes and dancing were great, but the rest of the movie was pretty underwhelming,” wrote a dissatisfied viewer.

White was Grandma Bunny in “You Again” (2010).

Touchstone Pictures Betty White in ‘You Again.’

Audience score: 43%

Summary: Both Marni (Kristen Bell) and her mother, Gail (Jamie Lee Curtis), are forced to confront their pasts when a family wedding causes their high-school bullies to resurface.

In the comedy, White had a supporting role as Gail’s mother, Grandma Bunny.

“I like most of the cast and there’s an endearing story in there, so I don’t regret watching this,” a Rotten Tomatoes user wrote. “It’s just filled with clichés and stuff we’ve seen all too often to be all that interesting.”

She was Emily Sutton in “Stealing Christmas” (2003).

USA Network/Universal Television Betty White in ‘Stealing Christmas.’

Audience score: 45%

Summary: In this Holiday comedy, a low-level burglar named Jack Clayton (Tony Danza) hopes to score big with a robbery when he gets a gig playing Santa in a department store.

White played Emily Sutton, a woman who runs a Christmas shop in the town.

“This could be the Disney version of the movie Bad Santa,” one viewer wrote.

The actress played Mrs. Kline in “Bringing Down the House” (2003).

Touchstone Pictures Betty White in ‘Bringing Down the House.’

Audience score: 49%

Summary: After a blind date connects lawyer Peter Sanderson (Steve Martin) and ex-convict Charlene Morton (Queen Latifah), he realises she’s just who he needs to win his ex-wife back.

In the comedy, White appeared as Peter’s neighbour, Mrs. Kline.

“I thought the jokes went somewhat too far, but I loved the unique chemistry between the leads,” wrote one Rotten Tomatoes user.

She was Mrs. Krisper in “The Retrievers” (2001).

Animal Planet Betty White in ‘The Retrievers.’

Audience score: 53%

Summary: After finding new homes for their golden retriever’s puppies, Tom Lowry (Robert Hays) and his family have a change of heart and try to get them all back.

White appeared as the Lowrys’ neighbour, Mrs. Krisper.

“This was a corny movie … even Betty White couldn’t save this mess,” wrote one viewer.

White played Lillian Jordan in “The Story of Us” (1999).

Universal Betty White appeared in ‘The Story of Us.’

Audience score: 58%

Summary: “The Story of Us” chronicles 15 years in the lives of Katie (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Ben Jordan (Bruce Willis) as their marriage goes through ups and downs.

In the comedic drama, White played Lillian Jordan, Ben’s mother.

A Rotten Tomatoes user wrote the film was “a bit slow-moving, but it was unique.”

In the animated movie Dr. Seuss’ Tthe Lorax” (2012), she voiced Grammy Norma.

Universal Betty White voiced a character in ‘The Lorax.’

Audience score: 63%

Summary: In this animated movie, 12-year-old Ted (voiced by Zac Efron) searches for the mysterious Lorax (voiced by Danny DeVito) to impress his crush, Audrey (voiced by Taylor Swift).

White lent her voice for the role of Grammy Norma, Ted’s grandmother.

“‘The Lorax’ is a solid yet flawed attempt to bring Dr. Seuss’ book to life,” one viewer wrote on Rotten Tomatoes.

She voiced Aunt Polly in “Tom Sawyer” (2000).

MGM Betty White voiced a character in the animated retelling of ‘Tom Sawyer.’

Audience score: 66%

Summary: In this animated retelling of Mark Twain’s classic novel, Tom Sawyer (voiced by Rhett Akins) embarks on journeys with his friends Huckleberry Finn (voiced by Mark Wills) and Becky Thatcher (voiced by Lee Ann Womack).

White voiced Tom’s Aunt Polly.

One Rotten Tomatoes user wrote that it was a “bad adaptation” that had “great songs and good animation!”

The actress was Annie Eason in “Annie’s Point” (2005).

Hallmark Betty White in ‘Annie’s Point.’

Audience score: 66%

Summary: Widow Annie Eason (White) travels across the country to the place where she and her late-husband intended on building their dream house – and she convinces her granddaughter, Ella (Amy Davidson), to join her.

This is a “great movie with Betty White,” wrote one viewer. “A grandmother and her granddaughter go on a cross-country trip that ends up leading to other oddities.”

She was Grandma Annie in “The Proposal” (2009).

Touchstone Pictures Betty White in ‘The Proposal.’

Audience score: 67%

Summary: After facing deportation back to Canada, strict executive Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) asks her assistant, Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), to be her fake fiancé so she can get a green card and remain in the US.

White starred alongside the two leads as Andrew’s grandmother, Annie.

“There are some pretty funny moments, even though the story is pretty predictable,” one user on Rotten Tomatoes wrote. “Sandra and Ryan make a great pair!”

In “The Lost Valentine” (2011), White played Caroline Thomas.

Hallmark/CBS Betty White in ‘The Lost Valentine.’

Audience score: 76%

Summary: Reporter Susan Allison (Jennifer Love Hewitt) helps Caroline Thomas (White) unveil the truth of her husband’s disappearance after he failed to return home from World War II.

“Betty White is amazing!” one viewer praised. “This is a tear-jerker and true love story!”

She voiced Noriko in the English-language version of “Ponyo” (2008).

Studio Ghibli Betty White voiced a character in the dubbed version of ‘Ponyo.’

Audience score: 83%

Summary: In the English-language version of “Ponyo,” a goldfish princess (voiced in English by Noah Cyrus) longs to become human after she befriends a boy named Sôsuke (voiced in English by Frankie Jonas).

White voiced Noriko in the English-language dub of the Hayao Miyazaki film.

“‘Ponyo’ is a beautifully animated and adorable adventure from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki offering a touching tale for audiences of all ages,” wrote a Rotten Tomatoes user.

Her best-reviewed film, according to audiences, is “Advise and Consent” (1962).

Otto Preminger Films Betty White in ‘Advise and Consent.’

Audience score: 89%

Summary: Based on the novel by Allen Drury, “Advise and Consent” centres on Robert Leffingwell (Henry Fonda), who sparks a debate among US politicians when he’s nominated as secretary of state.

In the drama, White made her feature-film debut as Senator Bessie Adams.

This is “a great political drama full of marvellous performances from all involved,” one viewer raved. “A fantastic script and good direction make it both enthralling and tense.”

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.