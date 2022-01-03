All of Betty White’s movies, ranked by audiences

White’s lowest-rated film is “The Third Wish” (2005).

Summary: Aspiring writer Maggie Malone (Jenna Mattison) receives three magical wishes from a magical copy of Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations” that help her believe in love.

White had a supporting role in the film as Lettie, Maggie’s boss.

“This is a really bad movie,” wrote one disappointed Rotten Tomatoes user. “There’s really not a great deal to recommend.”