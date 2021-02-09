Interior designers share 5 bedroom trends that will be huge this year, and 5 on their way out

Shuttershock Some bedroom decor trends are set to take over while others fade out in 2021.

Interior designers shared which bedroom decorating trends are set to soar and fade in 2021.

Designers say sage-green bedding and vintage screens can elevate your space.

Industrial decor and accent walls may be on their way out, according to the pros.

Bedrooms are meant to be sanctuaries, so decorating them just right is an important task.

Insider spoke to professional interior designers about the hottest bedroom styles of 2021, and which trends should soon be left behind.

Sage-green bedding is a soothing trend.

dabyki.nadya/Shuttershock Sage green is a calming and sophisticated colour.

Andra DelMonico, interior designer of Next Luxury, told Insider that this colour bedding is gaining popularity.

“Sage green is calming, soft, and sophisticated,” DelMonico said. “It’s the grown-up version of your basic green.”

Try pairing sage bedding with other soft colours such as pale yellow, cream, or pastel pink. The hue also works on other bedroom textiles, like throw pillows and upholstery.

Canopy bed frames add drama.

archideaphoto/Shuttershock Specifically, iron frames are both stylish and functional.

Dramatic bedroom designs are trending, and nothing makes a statement quite like a canopy bed frame.

“Having a canopy in your bedroom can give your room an elegant feel,” DelMonico said. “Iron canopies, in particular, are stylish while still allowing for plenty of light.”

DelMonico suggested that if you do opt for an iron alternative, you should add white bedding for a strong contrast and a clean, modern aesthetic.

Vintage screens can be practical and beautiful.

brizmaker/Shuttershock Screens can also be used as a unique headboard.

Screens are perfect for dividing a space, adding privacy, and dampening sound, and vintage options are particularly having a decor moment.

“These screens can give a bedroom a sense of old-world style while also separating spaces, which will be invaluable in 2021,” DelMonico said.

You can use a screen to hide a bedroom desk or lean it behind your bed for a unique headboard.

Peel-and-stick murals are a nondestructive way to decorate.

Photographee.eu/Shuttershock Peel-and-stick wallpaper is easy to remove.

Michelle Harrison-McAllister of Michelle Harrison Design told Insider that this simple addition is a rising trend.

“Peel-and-stick murals are a popular bedroom statement right now,” Harrison-McAllister said. “We’re even seeing this trend extend up toward the ceiling.”

Temporary decals and wallpaper are also ideal for children’s bedrooms or rented homes where decor may need to be swapped out.

Natural textures are expected to be in for 2021.

stock_studio/Shuttershock Wicker furniture is expected to become more popular.

Kobi Karp, principal interior designer at Kobi Karp Architecture and Interior Design, told Insider that this upcoming season’s bedroom styles will heavily feature natural pieces.

“Using earthy hues and textures allows bedrooms to feel like comforting, safe spaces for those seeking to escape from the outside world,” Karp said.

Fabrics like linen and cotton are good bedding options, and rattan, wood, or wicker furniture evokes a natural vibe.

On the other hand, matching bedding may soon look dated.

All About Space/Shuttershock Bedroom-in-a-bag sets are likely going out of style.

The time has come to consider ditching the one-colour bedspread, pillows, and draperies.

“The matching bedding trend is over,” Harrison-McAllister said. “Personalizing the bedroom has become more important in recent years.”

Instead of buying a bedroom-in-a-bag set, try decorating your space with several different complementary textures and colours.

Accent walls are likely heading out.

chintankumar gajjar/Shuttershock Accent walls can limit decorating options.

Karp said the accent-wall trend is quickly becoming passé.

“Accent walls tend to dictate the decor scheme and limit decorative options,” Karp said. “They can also make a room look smaller, depending on what colour you use.”

To add flair to your bedroom without paint or wallpaper, opt for a statement headboard or hang an oversized piece of art.

Industrial pieces can often look cold.

Dariusz Jarzabek/Shuttershock Concrete statements and metal fixtures are seemingly going out of style.

Stripped-back industrial designs have been going strong for years, but the raw edges and hard, metal finishes of this style are moving out of fashion.

“Bedrooms are meant to feel warm and inviting, and industrial finishes tend to feel sterile and cold,” Karp said.

Industrial-design elements like Edison bulbs and concrete may give way to plush fabrics and furniture with rounded corners.

Matching bedside-table lamps are seemingly done for now.

brizmaker/Shuttershock Clean surfaces are expected to come into style.

Matching nightstand lamps have been a classic addition for years, but the trend for clear surfaces may be sweeping them away.

“Wall sconces are a great way to achieve the same feel of nightstand-table lamps, but in a cleaner and less cluttered way,” Harrison-McAllister said.

If you’re not quite ready to ditch your bedside lamp, you can downsize to a smaller, dimmer option to help clear space on your nightstand and create a more restful bedroom environment.

Bright, overhead lights are falling out of favour.

Breadmaker/Shuttershock Dimmer, warmer bulbs can also help soften your space.

Harrison-McAllister said that the trend of statement, overhead lighting in the bedroom – like massive chandeliers or funky pendant lamps – is losing ground to softer alternatives.

“Bright overhead lights in the bedroom aren’t restful and mess with the tone of a bedroom,” Harrison-McAllister said.

She also suggested that if ceiling lighting is your only option, you should choose a soft, overhead piece with a shade. You can also try swapping bright bulbs in recessed fixtures for dimmer, warmer ones.

