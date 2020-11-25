7 of the best and 6 of the worst beauty trends of the year, so far

Lia Koltyrina/Shutterstock Colourful eyeshadow is a 2020 trend that the pros love.

Insider asked makeup artists, beauty-industry pros, and dermatologists for the best and worst beauty trends of 2020.

One expert said bold, colourful eyeshadow works well with face masks.

Makeup that has beneficial skin-care properties is also a winning 2020 trend.

One pro is hoping eyelash extensions disappear in 2021 because they can be hard to maintain and come with risks.

This year has been full of changes, and beauty trends have been no exception.

Insider asked makeup experts and dermatologists for their favourite beauty trends of the year so far, plus which ones they will be happy to leave in 2020.

Read on to see the best and worst ones.

Bold eyeshadow can perfectly complement a face mask



Doreen Bloch, executive director of the Makeup Museum in New York City, told Insider that bright and bold eyeshadows are one of her favourite makeup trends of the year.

“Thanks to mask wearing in 2020, the spotlight has been placed on the eyes,” said Bloch. “Beauty lovers of all ages and styles are embracing bolder colours on their eyelids and I love it.”

If you’re hesitant about sporting bright eyeshadow, try sweeping a deeper, saturated hue across your lids such as burgundy, emerald green, or navy blue.

Shutterstock Colourful eyeshadow can make your face pop.

Bakuchiol is a rising anti-ageing star



Retinol has dominated the anti-ageing scene for years, but bakuchiol â€” a plant-based retinol alternative â€” has recently moved into the spotlight.

“Bakuchiol is gentler than retinol and helps to even skin complexion,” said Bloch. “Plus it’s safe to use while pregnant or breastfeeding, while retinol is not.”

The bakuchiol used in cosmetics is usually extracted from parts of the Psoralea corylifolia plant and has been shown to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Makeup as skin care is an enduring beauty trend



Emmy-nominated makeup artist Kerrin Jackson told Insider that she approves of next-generation makeup that doubles as skin care.

“I’m 100% behind makeup products that contain skin-care ingredients,” said Jackson. “I love the idea of healing skin with products used to decorate it.”

Products that straddle the line between makeup and skin care include BB and CC creams, sheer lip balms with a hint of colour, and primers with moisturizing properties.

Barely-there makeup continues to be popular



Minimal makeup looks have been popular for a while, and celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg told Insider that she doesn’t see this trend slowing down.

“I love the look of clean, breathable skin,” she said. “People seem to be more interested than ever in achieving a bare-faced makeup style.”

Greenberg recommended using a damp makeup sponge to apply liquid foundation if you want to achieve a dewy, natural look.

Dermatologists have been loving products designed to protect against pollution



Dermatologist Marisa Garshick told Insider that she’s on board with new skin-care products designed to shield skin from harmful pollution, which has been linked to allergic reactions, acne, and even skin cancer.

“More products are being formulated to protect the skin from pollution, which may lead to free radical damage and negative skin changes,” said Garshick.

Applying natural-looking blush is back in style



Greenberg told Insider that dramatic contouring took a backseat to a more natural blush application this year.

“Natural glow on the cheeks came back in a major way in 2020. Less is definitely more when it comes to blush,” she said.

Choosing a buildable, blendable blush colour that closely matches the colour of your naturally flushed skin is key to achieving a subtle rosy glow.

Shutterstock Minimal blush has been a popular 2020 trend.

Niacinamide is a trending skin-care ingredient that’s likely to stick around



There’s been a lot of beauty buzz around niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 with the potential to soothe skin, hydrate it, and make it look more even.

“Niacinamide supports the skin barrier, reducing inflammation and redness caused by acne and rosacea,” said Garshick.

On the other hand, lash extensions can damage your natural lashes



Dermatologist Anna H. Chacon, advisor for Smart Style Today, told Insider that she’s ready for the lash-extension trend to fade away.

“Lash extensions are my least favourite beauty trend of 2020,” said Chacon. “They’re so high-maintenance and can weaken your natural lashes over time.”

Getting extensions can also come with some negative side effects, like swelling or allergic reactions to the glue.

If you’re longing for lusher lashes, an ophthalmologist-approved mascara or lash regrowth serum can help you achieve a similar look with less fuss.

Floating eyeliner can be hard to pull off



The floating eyeliner trend involves applying eyeliner above the natural lash line on the upper eyelid.

The technique popped up on beauty blogs and catwalks in 2020, but Jackson dismissed the avant-garde look as difficult to wear.

“Unless you’re on a runway, you shouldn’t attempt to wear a line halfway up your eyelid,” said Jackson. “It usually ends up looking like your eyeliner transferred upwards because you opened your eyes before the product was dry.”

iStock / Getty Images Plus Glitter can be not-so-great for the planet.

Even biodegradable glitter can be bad for the environment



Some beauty fans may already know that conventional glitter and glittery makeup products can harm the environment, but Boch noted that even glitter marketed as “eco-friendly” can be bad for the planet.

“New reports show that even biodegradable glitter ends up in rivers and oceans,” said Bloch.

For example, a recent study set to be published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials suggests that biodegradable glitter can also cause damage in aquatic ecosystems.

Eyeball tattoos are a potentially dangerous beauty trend



This eyeball modification, also known as a scleral tattoo, involves applying ink directly to the white of the eye. The trend made headlines throughout 2020 for causing blindness and getting banned in some parts of the world.

“These kinds of eye tattoos can potentially result in blindness or long-term damage to the eye,” said Bloch.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, scleral tattoos can cause a temporary or permanent decrease in vision, retinal detachment, infection, light sensitivity, and a persistent feeling that something is in the eye.

In extreme cases, botched scleral tattoos can lead to the loss of the entire eye.

Shutterstock Some types of gel can be difficult to remove.

Japanese hard gel nails can be difficult to remove



Japanese hard gel manicures utilise cosmetic-grade products to create vivid designs that can last longer than other manicure types.

Unfortunately, Chacon said, this kind of gel treatment can be tough to properly maintain, especially if you want to try it at home and don’t have access to a pro.

“It’s very difficult to remove if not done by an expert with the right tools, and there are extremely few salons equipped to do it correctly,” said Chacon.

At-home pimple extractions may damage the skin



Garshick told Insider that attempting dermatological treatments on your own can lead to skin damage.

“The occasional facial can be a great way to pamper yourself, but it’s best not to pop your own pimples or pick at your skin,” said Garshick.

Scheduling a virtual consultation with a dermatologist may be a safer way to address skin concerns without leaving your home.

