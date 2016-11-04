The best and worst airports in the US

The INSIDER Summary:
The holidays are approaching, bringing with them the dread of holiday travel.
But not all airports warrant this dread.
Experienced traveller the Points Guy analysed data from the Federal Aviation Administration, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, among others, to figure out the best and worst airports across the US.
His methodology focused on three categories:
- timeliness
- accessibility
- amenities
Take a look at the results below, so you know which airports to fly out of or to and which to avoid.
The 10 best airports in the US:
- Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport, Phoenix, Arizona
- Portland International Airport, Portland, Oregon
- San Diego International Airport, San Diego, California
- Salt Lake City International Airport, Salt Lake City, Utah
- Honolulu International Airport, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, SeaTac, Washington
- Philadelphia International Airport, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, Paradise, Nevada
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, St. Paul, Minnesota
The 10 worst airports in the US:
- LaGuardia Airport, New York City, New York
- John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York City, New York
- Newark Liberty International Airport, Newark, New Jersey
- Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Chicago, Illinois
- Detroit Metro Airport, Romulus, Michigan
- Orlando International Airport, Orlando, Florida
- Washington Dulles International Airport, Dulles, Virginia
- Denver International Airport, Denver, Colorado
- Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles, California
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston, Texas
