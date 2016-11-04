The best and worst airports in the US

The INSIDER Summary:

The holidays are approaching, bringing with them the dread of holiday travel.

But not all airports warrant this dread.

Experienced traveller the Points Guy analysed data from the Federal Aviation Administration, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, among others, to figure out the best and worst airports across the US.

His methodology focused on three categories:

timeliness

accessibility

amenities

Take a look at the results below, so you know which airports to fly out of or to and which to avoid.

The 10 best airports in the US:

Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport, Phoenix, Arizona Portland International Airport, Portland, Oregon San Diego International Airport, San Diego, California Salt Lake City International Airport, Salt Lake City, Utah Honolulu International Airport, Honolulu, Hawaii Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, SeaTac, Washington Philadelphia International Airport, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Charlotte, North Carolina Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, Paradise, Nevada Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, St. Paul, Minnesota

The 10 worst airports in the US:

LaGuardia Airport, New York City, New York John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York City, New York Newark Liberty International Airport, Newark, New Jersey Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Chicago, Illinois Detroit Metro Airport, Romulus, Michigan Orlando International Airport, Orlando, Florida Washington Dulles International Airport, Dulles, Virginia Denver International Airport, Denver, Colorado Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles, California Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston, Texas

