The 10 Most Popular Amusement Parks In The US

If you’re searching for a last minute summer vacation the whole family can enjoy, an amusement park is probably the way to go.

TripAdvisor recently came out with a list of the top amusement parks in America, from its Traveller’s Choice Awards for Amusement Parks and Water Parks.

Orlando is a perennial hot-spot for attractions and rides, from SeaWorld to Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Other famous parks like Cedar Point and Disneyland also made the top 10.

TripAdvisor looked at millions of traveller reviews and then created an algorithm that considered the quantity and quality of reviews for each attraction over a 12-month period.

