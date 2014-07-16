The 10 Most Popular Amusement Parks In The US

Sara Bower
Disneyland Park Anaheim, CaliforniaCourtesy of TripAdvisor

If you’re searching for a last minute summer vacation the whole family can enjoy, an amusement park is probably the way to go.

TripAdvisor recently came out with a list of the top amusement parks in America, from its Traveller’s Choice Awards for Amusement Parks and Water Parks.
Orlando is a perennial hot-spot for attractions and rides, from SeaWorld to Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Other famous parks like Cedar Point and Disneyland also made the top 10.

TripAdvisor looked at millions of traveller reviews and then created an algorithm that considered the quantity and quality of reviews for each attraction over a 12-month period.

10. Busch Gardens, Tampa, Florida

9. Universal Studio Hollywood, Los Angeles, California

8. Cedar Point Amusement Park, Sandusky, Ohio

7. SeaWorld Orlando, Orlando, Florida

6. Disney's Animal Kingdom, Orlando, Florida

5. Disneyland Park, Anaheim, California

4. Disney's Hollywood Studios, Orlando, Florida

3. Magic Kingdom, Orlando, Florida

2. Universal's Island of Adventure, Orlando, Florida

1. Discovery Cove, Orlando, Florida

Want to find more fun parks?

