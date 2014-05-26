The Best Amusement Parks In America

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

13 roller coasters

Straddling the border between North and South Carolina, Carowinds was named for its location as well as the winds that flow through. A golden concrete state line was built through the park so visitors could see which state they're in, both from the ground and from any of their 13 roller coasters.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e1a1d6bb3f77d56ea91b3-1200-600/carowinds-park.jpg' alt='Carowinds park ' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Facebook/Carowinds