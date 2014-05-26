The Best Amusement Parks In America

Where: Farmington, Utah
9 roller coasters
This Utah amusement park starts our list with nine roller coaster options. In Lagoon Amusement Park's signature ride, Colossus: The Fire Dragon, riders shriek through the 65-foot diameter loops that curl toes.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e2362eab8ea271a7dd947-1200-600/lagoon-amusement-park.jpg' alt='Lagoon amusement park' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Lagoon Amusement Park
Where: Austell, Georgia
11 roller coasters
Six Flags Over Georgia, one of Six Flags' southern branches, offers the same carnival-style atmosphere and record-breaking roller coasters as its sister parks. Test your limits on the Dare Devil Ride, a stomach-churning monster that drops riders at an angle of more than 90 degrees.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e218decad04ec3cea91b6-1200-600/six-flags-over-georgia.jpg' alt='Six flags over georgia' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Six Flags Over Georgia
Where: Agawam, Massachusetts
11 roller coasters
Whether it's the classic Thunderbolt, which was built in 1941, or Bizarro, both the tallest and fastest in the joint, park guests at Six Flags New England have their pick of roller coasters to suit their moods.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e1dc66bb3f7fa67ea91b3-1200-600/six-flags-new-england.jpg' alt='Six Flags New England' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Six Flags New England
Where: Hershey, Pennsylvania
12 roller coasters
Hersheypark guests can enjoy more than just the 12 coasters on its grounds. Staying true to its name, this theme park is the perfect destination for chocolate lovers who can meet and greet Hershey product characters, or just buy an abundance of the brand's treats and accessories.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e1f1c69bedd781cea91b3-1200-600/hershey-park.jpg' alt='Hershey park' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Hersheypark
Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
13 roller coasters
Straddling the border between North and South Carolina, Carowinds was named for its location as well as the winds that flow through. A golden concrete state line was built through the park so visitors could see which state they're in, both from the ground and from any of their 13 roller coasters.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e1a1d6bb3f77d56ea91b3-1200-600/carowinds-park.jpg' alt='Carowinds park ' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Carowinds
Where: Mason, Ohio
14 roller coasters
Among its many rides, Kings Island broke records with its creation of The Beast in 1979. Today, it remains the longest wooden roller coaster in the world at 7,400 feet.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e2632eab8ea2e1c7dd947-913-456/kings-island.jpg' alt='Kings island' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Kings Island
Where: Doswell, Virginia
14 roller coasters
Kings Dominion ties with its sister park, Kings Island, after which it was similarly designed and built. A favourite attraction of both parks is the Eiffel Tower, a one-third scale copy of the original in Paris.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e181ceab8ea2f677dd948-1200-600/kings-dominion-fb-1.jpg' alt='Kings dominion fb' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Kings Dominion
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.