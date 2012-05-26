11 Apps You Should Be Using Instead Of The Ones That Come With Your iPhone

Apple's Notes app is pretty basic. That's fine if you need to jot something down quickly, but what if you want to remember absolutely everything, no matter what device you're using?

That's why we think Evernote is the superior option. It lets you store your notes in the cloud, so you can access them on your PC, web browser, tablet, and just about anything else that connects to the Internet.

Notes will sync to iCloud once the new version of Mac OS X launches this summer, but the app still isn't nearly as robust as Evernote.

Price: Free