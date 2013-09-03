The Best All-Inclusive Resorts In Mexico's Riviera Maya

In Riviera Maya, travellers can sunbathe and swim at beautiful beaches, snorkel in the world’s second largest coral reef, visit archaeological sites dating back to the 7th century A.D., go shopping, dine in great international restaurants, and party like a spring breaker — all in one day.

This stretch of coastline between Cancun to the north and Tulum to the south is lined with some truly decadent resorts with some truly decadent all-inclusive packages.

For an all-inclusive stay in beautiful Riviera Maya, you can’t do much better than these gorgeous hotels. Check out our favourites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.