The Best All-Inclusive Resorts In Mexico's Riviera Maya

In Riviera Maya, travellers can sunbathe and swim at beautiful beaches, snorkel in the world’s second largest coral reef, visit archaeological sites dating back to the 7th century A.D., go shopping, dine in great international restaurants, and party like a spring breaker — all in one day.
This stretch of coastline between Cancun to the north and Tulum to the south is lined with some truly decadent resorts with some truly decadent all-inclusive packages.
For an all-inclusive stay in beautiful Riviera Maya, you can’t do much better than these gorgeous hotels. Check out our favourites.
The Palace offers a high-end all-inclusive experience on a gorgeous stretch of white-sand beach 15 minutes south of Playa del Carmen.
It's the smallest, newest and most upscale of the properties in the Barcelo complex.
This adults-only resort lives up to the Excellence name, offering the standard amenities of the luxury chain: multiple attractive pools, numerous dining options, dozens of activities, and a solid spa with beachside treatment huts.
El Dorado Seaside Suites is an all-inclusive, adults-only resort located on a secluded beach halfway between Playa del Carmen and the famous Mayan ruins of Tulum.
This 97-room all-inclusive resort feels more like an upscale beach community -- complete with thatched roofs and quaint seaside cabanas. Rooms are spacious, with airy island-style designs and lots of luxurious touches.
With only 90 suites, the Zoetry Paraiso offers a romantic, wellness-centric boutique experience in the Mayan Riviera.
This peaceful adults-only resort, located along a white, sandy beach in the Riviera Maya, is geared toward romantic getaways (think honeymoons, anniversaries, and vow renewals).
The 400-room, all-inclusive Riu Palace Riviera Maya sits right on the soft, sugar-white beach of Playa del Carmen's Playacar. Surrounded by towering palm trees and expertly groomed greenery, the property is like luxurious tropical eye candy.
The 496-room Now Sapphire is a sprawling complex directly on a white-sand beach outside Puerto Morelos.
The El Dorado Royale is an adults-only resort with a whopping 450 acres of tropical jungle along the Riviera Maya.
The Cozumel Palace is an upscale all-inclusive resort located within walking distance of shops, restaurants and bars in San Miguel.
The 431-room Dreams Tulum is an all-inclusive megaresort in a secluded location near Mayan ruins and about a 40-minute drive from Playa Del Carmen.
Desire Resort & Spa is an all-inclusive, couples-only, clothing-optional resort that attracts a range of couples, including everyone from older married couples to young nudists to swingers.
