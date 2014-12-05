The 25 Best All-Inclusive Resorts In Mexico

The best thing about all-inclusive resorts is that everything is taken care of for you, from the moment you arrive to the moment you check out.
But the difference between a good experience and a great experience lies in the details.
Hotels.com helped us find the best all-inclusive hotels in Mexico. These hotels offer everything from circus performances to deep-sea sportfishing.
The El Dorado Royale stretches over a mile of Riviera Maya's white sand Maroma Beach. It has 13 outdoor swimming pools and recreational activities, from golf to zip lining. The second longest barrier reef in the world is just off shore, making it a great destination for scuba diving.
Rooms start at: $US461
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547dfb6eeab8ea6435c4e1f2-1000-750/916205_308_z.jpg' alt='El Dorado Royale' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
Sitting on the Bay of Banderas, the Marival Residences Luxury Nuevo Vallarta has infinity pool balconies with views of the bay. Take advantage of the resort's private beach, and unlimited access to three nearby golf courses.
Rooms start at: $US600
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547dfc36eab8ea5337c4e1f2-891-668/marival-residences-luxury-nuevo-vallarta.jpg' alt='Marival Residences Luxury Nuevo Vallarta' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
All 106 rooms at the Sunset Plaza Beach Resort & Spa open up to balconies with southern-facing rooms that overlook the beach. The resort has a full service spa and three outdoor swimming pools.
Rooms start at: $US368
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547dfca4eab8ea6135c4e1f6-887-665/sunset-plaza-beach-resort-and-spa-1.jpg' alt='Sunset Plaza Beach Resort & Spa' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
The 4.5 star resort has five restaurants, a cafe, and a poolside swim-up bar. During the day explore the Riviera Nayarit beach, the nearby El Cora Crocodile Sanctuary, and the Flamingo Golf Club; at night dine at one of the resort's five restaurants.
Rooms start at: $US323
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547dfd12eab8ea6135c4e1fc-887-665/villa-la-estancia-beach-resort-and-spa-riviera-nayarit.jpg' alt='Villa La Estancia Beach Resort & Spa Riviera Nayarit' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
The Secrets Silversands Riviera Cancun has activities for everyone. It's close to the Crococun Zoo, Arrecife de Puerto Morelos National Park, Ojo de Agua Beach, and Puerto Morelos Town Square. Each of the 433 rooms has a balcony and the option of requesting an in-room massage.
Rooms start at: $US275
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547dfdb3eab8ea5d40c4e1f3-884-663/secrets-silversands-riviera-cancun.jpg' alt='Secrets Silversands Riviera Cancun' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
Take in the sun while lounging at one of the three outdoor pools, or pamper yourself in the full-service spa at Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta. The rooms have rainfall shower heads and separate bathtubs to relax and pamper yourself.
Rooms start at: $US335
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e033eeab8ea8550c4e1f6-800-600/secrets%20vallarta%20bay%20puerto%20vallarta.jpg' alt='Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
The family-friendly Now Amber Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa shows off its gorgeous mountain and water views from the moment you enter the foyer. One hotel guest said, 'The bell staff greeted us with champagne... (and) the food at all the restaurants was amazing.'
Rooms start at: $US312
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e041eeab8ea2458c4e1f2-800-600/now%20amber%20puerto%20vallarta%20resort%20&%20spa.jpg' alt='Now Amber Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
The Royal Hideaway Playacar is an adults-only playground. Catch dinner, drinks, and a show at the hotel's theatre or kick back in The Cigar Bar after dinner. During the day learn to windsurf, play bocce ball, or lounge poolside at one of the six hotel pools.
Rooms start at: $US504
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e04816da8116d6710debb-816-612/royal-hideaway-playacar.jpg' alt='Royal Hideaway Playacar' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
Sun Palace is the perfect couples' escape. The resort has three infinity pools, crystalline waters, and white sand beaches. Go swimming with dolphins or explore Mayan ruins, then end the day with live entertainment at one of the hotel's eight restaurants and bars.
Rooms start at: $US582
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e0517ecad04eb186044d5-800-600/sun%20palace.jpg' alt='Sun Palace' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
Another adults-only resort to make our list, the Valentin Imperial Maya sits along the Playa del Secreto beach. The resort's spa specialises in stress reduction rejuvenation therapies and has a fresh fruit bar. Guests stay in Yucatecan hacienda-style suites with decor that reflects the native culture.
Rooms start at: $US495
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e05d9eab8ea2558c4e1f6-800-600/valentin%20imperial%20maya.jpg' alt='Valentin Imperial Maya' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Valentin Imperial Maya
The Riu Palace Peninsula has an adults-only section, but also offers day camps for kids so parents can have some time for themselves. Take a ferry to Isla Mujeres to catch a glimpse of its famous sea turtle population, or watch one of the live shows that go on all day.
Rooms start at: $US541
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e066469bedd344f6044d4-910-682/riu-palace-peninsula.jpg' alt='Riu Palace Peninsula' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
The five star Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit is steps away from the Nuevo Vallarta beach. A resort guest said, 'We took a family vacation and the whole family enjoyed our stay. We liked the swim-up bar, the beach, and the award-winning restaurants.'
Rooms start at: $US559
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e078b69bedd4e586044d4-881-660/grand-velas-riviera-nayarit-1.jpg' alt='Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
Le Blanc Spa Resort is on the eastern side of Cancun Island, just a quick walk to Plaza la Isla's shops and restaurants. The hotel has seven restaurants and bars and plenty of live entertainment, including circus and magic shows, casino nights, and tango classes.
Rooms start at: $US887
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e0844eab8ea1766c4e1f3-800-600/le%20blanc%20spa%20resort.jpg' alt='Le Blanc Spa Resort' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
The Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun has 412 spacious rooms that open up onto patios. As one guest puts it, 'This was the best all-inclusive we have stayed at so far... The staff provided excellent service and were very friendly.'
Rooms start at: $US388
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e08a66bb3f71a546044d2-878-658/secrets-maroma-beach-riviera-cancun.jpg' alt='Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa is perfect whether you want an adventurous or a relaxing vacation. Go zip lining through the jungle at the nearby El Eden canopy tour, or take a guided kayaking tour to see the amazing Los Arcos rock formations. End the day on your balcony's hammock with beach and jungle views.
Rooms start at: $US349
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e0abaecad048d376044d2-871-653/garza-blanca-preserve-resort-and-spa.jpg' alt='Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
The 45 acres of the Fairmont Mayakoba has canals running throughout the resort so guests can get around the property by foot and by boat. The hotel's main restaurant, La Laguna, even sits on its own island. Guests can book nature tours, star-gazing trips, and sailing, snorkelling, and scuba diving lessons.
Rooms start at: $US320
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e0bb769bedda56b6044d2-800-600/fairmont%20mayakoba.jpg' alt='Fairmont Mayakoba' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
The Paradisus Playa del Carmen is another adults-only hotel that has a full-service spa, swimming pools, and a marina. At night be sure to sign up for the tequila tasting. One hotel reviewer said, 'Paradisus La Perla was amazing. We are still recovering from the Thursday Pool Party, I would definitely go back to this resort.'
Rooms start at: $US610
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e0cefeab8ea1379c4e1f3-800-600/paradisus%20playa%20del%20carmen%20la%20perla.jpg' alt='Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
All 495 rooms at the Secrets the Vine Cancun open up to a balcony or patio, have 42-inch flat screens, and luxurious bath amenities. Whether you cozy up in a cabana on the beach or grab a drink at one of the three poolside bars, you'll enjoy a great vacation at this modern Cancun hotel.
Rooms start at: $US347
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e0d526da811bc1910debb-887-665/secrets-the-vine-cancun.jpg' alt='Secrets The Vine Cancun' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
The Excellence Riviera Cancun is an adults-only resort, home to the MILE Spa. The spa is situated in a lush tropical garden that exudes romance and relaxation. At night there is plenty of entertainment, from the rooftop terrace to the Pian Cigar Bar to the nightclub.
Rooms start at: $US407
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e0dc0eab8eadd7ac4e1f7-887-665/excellence-riviera-cancun-1.jpg' alt='Excellence Riviera Cancun' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
The Hyatt Zilara is located in Cancun and offers complimentary bikes for exploring the area. Once a week the resort has a professional tequila and wine sommelier lead tequila, wine, martini, and coffee tastings. The guest rooms are decorated with mahogany furniture crafted by local artisans.
Rooms start at: $US347
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e0e25ecad0424426044d4-835-626/hyatt-zilara-cancun-1.jpg' alt='Hyatt Zilara Cancun' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
The Live Aqua Cancun is close to great attractions like the ancient El Rey Ruins. The hotel exceeded the expectations of one guest, who said, 'The aromatherapy, soft music, and gorgeous spa-like atmosphere creates the perfect setting for a relaxing vacation. Everything was above and beyond our expectations.'
Rooms start at: $US400
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e0ee8ecad04974c6044d2-800-600/live%20aqua%20cancun.jpg' alt='Live Aqua Cancun' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
The Iberostar Grand Hotel Paraiso sits on its own private beach in Playa del Carmen. Guests say there is never a shortage of beach loungers, and that the staff is extremely attentive and courteous. Some of the hotel's amenities include a golf course and full-service spa.
Rooms start at: $US1,332
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e10766da811612b10debb-800-600/iberostar-grand-hotel-paraiso.jpg' alt='Iberostar Grand Hotel Paraiso' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Iberostar Grand Hotel Paraiso
The beachfront Grand Velas Riviera Maya has water activities like kayaking and sailing, or land activities like zip lining in the jungle or horseback riding on the beach. The island of Cozumel is a 45-minute ferry ride away and has great scuba diving. Suites can come with a plunge pool or butler service at your request.
Rooms start at: $US694
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e10e66da811c92c10debb-900-675/grand-velas-riviera-maya.jpg' alt='Grand Velas Riviera Maya' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
Escape Cancun's partying crowds at The Beloved Hotel Playa Mujeres. Play seaside golf at the Playa Mujeres Golf Club, or explore the ancient Mayan ruins in nearby Tulum. The resort is next to La Amada Marina for boating excursions and deep sea fishing. Each of the rooms lets guests relax in a spa bathtub.
Rooms start at: $US413
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e115169bedd36016044d8-887-665/the-beloved-hotel-playa-mujeres-1.jpg' alt='The Beloved Hotel Playa Mujeres' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
Sitting on two miles of white sand beaches, the Excellence Playa Mujeres has an inland marina and is a short ferry ride to other nearby islands. The five-star hotel is a private oasis where guests can enjoy free recreational activities like paddle boarding, biking, and Spanish dancing lessons. The adults-only resort also offers chartered deep-sea fishing outings, sunset cruises, and deep water shipwreck scuba diving tours.
Rooms start at: $US427
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547e119c6da811622d10debb-881-660/excellence-playa-mujeres.jpg' alt='Excellence Playa Mujeres' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hotels.com
