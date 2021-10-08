The best beer, wine and spirit gifts for the holiday season

Alcohol can make a perfect and simple Christmas gift.

Beer, wine and spirits gift suggestions for the festive season.

Honestly, if it wasn’t for alcohol what the hell would we give everyone for Christmas? Especially for those you might not know very well. If you really want to make an impression, a $5 bottle of wine just won’t cut it — unless it’s a co-worker you barely talk to.

Whether your giftee is into spirits, wine, or beer, we’ve rounded up some of the best options to make you look like a professional and thoughtful gift-giver this festive season.

Best alcohol gifts: Spirits

Chances are, your giftee will already have favourite spirits they buy for themselves, so special gift packs, taster packs and locally made spirits are always a good go-to.

Tanqueray Mini Me Gift Pack 50mL (four-pack), $30

This gift pack includes four 50mL bottles of Tanqueray gin varieties, perfect for a Christmas cocktail, or four.

Kings Cross Distillery Australian Classic Dry Gin 700mL, $105

Speaking of gin, it’s a perfect present that any spirit enthusiast is glad to keep in their collection. Choosing local always gives it a nice touch, and this one from Kings Cross Distillery not only tastes great, but it also looks beautiful and uses organic and biodynamically grown botanicals wherever possible.

Lagavulin 16 Whisky 700mL, $132

A whisky drinker will always want more whisky. Lagavulin 16 is boisterously smoky with an unexpected complexity — there’s underlying lighter, fruitier, floral notes to keep every sip interesting. It’s a perfect gift.

Plantation Rum Selection Box Gift Pack, $83

This Plantation Rum gift set is all about presentation, playing into the history of this brown spirit with a cigar box-esque gift box. You’ll get six rum varieties in 100mL bottles.

Aperol Spritz Pack, $37

What could be more refreshing over the summer than a classic Aperol Spritz cocktail? This gift pack includes a 700mL bottle of Aperol and a 750mL bottle of prosecco, so all they need to do is add soda water.

Best alcohol gifts: Beer

A craft beer enthusiast will always enjoy trying something new and exciting. If you happen to know their favourite drop, a carton of it is always an appreciated gift as well.

Nomad Rosie Raspberry Sour 24-pack, $79

Australian brewer, Nomad Brewing Co., adds super ripe raspberries to their Berliner Weisse Sour Ale for a tart and dry brew that explodes with a satisfying raspberry flavour.

Desperado Tequilla Beer 24-pack, $93

As the world’s first Tequila flavoured beer, this one makes for a fun gift. It’s got the taste of a full-bodied lager with a solid tequila kick and spicy, sweet lemony notes.

Sneaky Bucha of Byron Beer & Kombucha Summer 24-pack, $30

Who says beer can’t also be good for your gut (probably)? Sneaky Bucha blend their original Bucha of Byron with a refreshing summer wheat beer for a full-strength, low-carb brew.

Heaps Normal Quiet XPA Non-Alc 24-pack, $67

For the beer lover who needs a little break from alcohol, Heaps Normal is the perfect solution. So close to the real thing you’ll barely taste a difference.

4 Pines Ben & Jerry’s Choc Chip Cookie Nitro Ale 24-pack, $100

What could be wrong when beer and ice cream collide? 4 Pines infused Ben & Jerry’s most loved flavour with their nitro golden brown ale for a truly unique brew.

Best alcohol gifts: Wine

You’re going to have a much easier time narrowing down your wine gift if you happen to know your giftee’s preferred variety. If not, however, just keep it to crowd pleasers.

Dom Perignon Vintage Champagne Gift Box 750mL, $275 (was $300)

Bubbles always make for a good gift, but choosing a top of the line champagne with a beautiful gift box makes it feel that much more special.

Mixed White & Rose Bundle 12 x 750mL, $120

What’s better than one bottle of wine? Twelve of them. This bundle from First Choice Liquor includes several varieties of sauv blanc, pinot gris and rose.

Love Not War Organic Tempranillo 750mL, $15

If you’re looking to please a red wine enthusiast, but would like to try something a little different, you can’t go wrong with a tempranillo. Especially this vegan and organic one.

Krug Rosé Gift Box 750mL, $532

For a very important wine love in your life, Krug Ros é manages to achieve a broad and extensive aromatic palette that you don’t see in most rosé champagnes.

