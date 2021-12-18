The best albums of 2021

20. “Juno” by Remi Wolf

If most albums described as “indie-pop” these days sound like pensive Sofia Coppola movies with muted color palettes, “Juno” is like one of those cartoons where anvils don’t result in brain hemorrhages, but spurts of gold stars and scrunched-up accordion bodies.

Drawing from the traditions of feel-good songwriters like Natasha Bedingfield and Y2K trendsetters like Missy Elliott, Californian newcomer Remi Wolf has created a technicolor world with its own interior logic.

Although her lyrics allude to darker plot points, like alcoholism and her fear of abandonment, an issue can be addressed here with a cheeky punchline or a surreal group chant. Wolf seems to think in squiggles, not linear progressions, and it led to one of the year’s most lively and refreshing releases.