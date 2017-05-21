15 Albert Einstein quotes that reveal the mind of a true genius

Skye Gould/Business Insider

Albert Einstein died on this day 63 years ago, but he remains one of the greatest minds of the 20th century. His contributions to human knowledge are unparalleled.

The physicist conducted groundbreaking research on how our universe functions, formulated the Theory of Relativity, and predicted the existence of gravitational waves a century before we observed them.

Einstein wasn’t just brilliant, he was deep: a scientist-philosopher who knew just how to describe the human condition. That genius, combined with the human highs and lows Einstein witnessed during his lifetime, made for a perspective on life that’s yet to be matched.

We’ve compiled a list of Einstein’s 15 best quotes, which teach us about the mind, learning, and that crazy thing called life.

Sean Kane contributed to an earlier version of this story.

On the passing of time

Skye Gould/Business Insider

On being happy

Skye Gould/Business Insider

On education

Skye Gould/Business Insider

On the mystery of physics

Skye Gould/Business Insider

On praise

Skye Gould/Business Insider

On humans’ understanding of time

Skye Gould/Business Insider

On evil

Skye Gould/Business Insider

On physical appearance

Skye Gould/Business Insider

On scientific progress

Skye Gould/Business Insider

On politics

Skye Gould/Business Insider

On rule-following

Skye Gould/Business Insider

On self-awareness

Skye Gould/Business Insider

On imagination

Skye Gould/Business Insider

On bias

Skye Gould/Business Insider

On the unknown

Skye Gould/Business Insider

