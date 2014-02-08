10 Foreign Airports That Make NYC's LaGuardia Feel Like A 'Third World Country'

In a speech on American infrastructure on Thursday, Vice President Joe Biden said that compared to airports like Hong Kong, International, New York’s LaGuardia feels like a “third world country.”

In January, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called LaGuardia and JFK “inexcusable,” and announced the state would take over responsibility for revamping both.

To give American travellers a look at what they’re missing until those renovations are complete, we’ve put together a list of the world’s best airports, based on the 2013 World Airport Awards, announced in April 2013 by leading airline reviewer Skytrax.

The awards, which include categories for best terminal, shopping, security, cleanliness, dining, and more, are determined by public opinion. More than 12 million people responded to this year’s survey.

As President Obama noted in a press conference in April, the highest ranked U.S. airport is Cincinnati at #30. Not very impressive.

