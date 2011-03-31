The 10 Best Airports In The World

Photo:

The world’s best airport is located in Hong Kong, and it is just getting better.HKIA received the highest rating, up from third place, in a survey of 11 million travellers published today by Skytrax. The 13-year-old airport was the world’s busiest airport by cargo traffic in 2010. Over the next decade it will add another 20 gates.



Other top airports are mostly in Asia, including last year’s winner in Singapore.

Sorry, but none of them are located in America.

