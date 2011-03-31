The 10 Best Airports In The World

The world’s best airport is located in Hong Kong, and it is just getting better.HKIA received the highest rating, up from third place, in a survey of 11 million travellers published today by Skytrax. The 13-year-old airport was the world’s busiest airport by cargo traffic in 2010. Over the next decade it will add another 20 gates.
Other top airports are mostly in Asia, including last year’s winner in Singapore.
Sorry, but none of them are located in America.
Yearly passengers: 21,501,750
Last year's rank: 15
Special awards: Best Airport for Baggage Delivery (#2)
Why it's awesome: The Copenhagen Airport is the busiest airport in the Nordic countries serving nearly 60,000 passengers on more than 60 airlines everyday. The airport is only 5 miles away from the city centre, making it easily accessible. It is also one of the hubs in the Star Alliance, a network of 27 international airports that flies to 1,610 airports in 181 countries.
Yearly passengers: 29,700,000
Last year's rank: 5
Special awards: Best Airport Immigration Service (#1)
Why it's awesome: Kuala Lumpur is located in the southern corridor of Malaysia and one of Asia's busiest airports. The main terminal keeps green in mind, an entire section of the rain forest was placed inside the main terminal with the 'Airport in the forest, forest in the airport,' idea.
Yearly passengers: 13,202,772
Last year's rank: 9
Special awards: Airport Staff Excellence Australia/Pacific (#3)
Why it's awesome: Auckland is New Zealand's airport. Over 20 international airlines serve passengers and 45 flights take off per hour. Aukland provides thousands of jobs and contributes $14 billion to the economy as the country's second largest cargo port.
Yearly passengers: 22,900,000
Last year's rank: 6
Special awards: Best Baggage Delivery (#1) and Best Terminal Cleanliness (#2)
Why it's awesome: The Zurich Airport is Switzerland's airport located 7 miles north of the Zurich city centre. The airport features a porter service where travellers pay a fee and a porter picks up your bag from anywhere in the airport and delivers it to your final destination.
Yearly passengers: 45,211,749
Last year's rank: 7
Special awards: Best Airport Leisure Amenities (#3) and Best Airport For International Travel (#3)
Why it's awesome: Schiphol opened in 1916 as a military airfield and has now transformed into one of the busiest airports in the world. While travellers wait for their flight departures, they can enjoy a massage or play a game of poker at the casino.
Yearly passengers: 73,891,801
Last year's rank: 8
Special awards: Best Airport Immigration Service (#2)
Why it's awesome: Beijing Capital is the busiest airport in Asia and can accommodate up to 78 million passengers per year. The tallest building, terminal 3, has a red painted roof, China's good luck colour.
Yearly passengers: 34,721,605
Last year's rank: 4
Special awards: Best Airport Leisure Amenities (#2) and Best Airport Dining (#3)
Why it's awesome: Munich is Germany's second busiest airport. Passengers enjoy aesthetically pleasing terminals on the walk to the gate. The airport was built in terms of an 'airport in the form of an urban landscape.' Many of the walls and ceilings are made of glass, making the airport feel large and open.
Yearly passengers: 30,000,000
Last year's rank: 2
Special awards: Best International Transit Airport (#2), Best Airport Security Processing (#3), Best Airport Cleanliness (#1), and Best Airport Washrooms (#2)
Why it's awesome: Incheon is the largest airport in South Korea serving passengers with over 70 airlines. The airport features a museum showcasing Korean culture and a centre for traditional Korean culture where travellers can enjoy performances while they wait for their connecting flight.
Yearly passengers: 42,038,777
Last year's rank: 1
Special awards: Best Airport Leisure Amenities (#1), Best Airport Shopping (#2), Best International Transit Airport (#1), and Best Airport Dining (#3)
Why it's awesome: Changi takes passengers to over 200 destinations on more than 90 international airlines and handles about 5,000 arrivals and departures each week. The airport is also home to a nature trail, fitness centre, swimming pool, and Singapore's tallest slide.
Yearly passengers: 50,410,819
Last year's rank: 3
Special awards: Best Airport Washrooms (#3) and Best Airport Dining (#3)
Why it's awesome: Located less than five flying hours from half of the world's population, Hong Kong's airport is one of the busiest in the world. The airport also features a nine-hole golf course to pass the time during long layovers.
