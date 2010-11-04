Here Are The 10 Best Airports In The World

Photo:

Your local airport is probably a dreary complex filled with endless lines and dirty blue chairs.But somewhere there are beautiful airports with spas, five-star restaurants, golf courses and sometimes even giant slides.



Skytrax identified the world’s best airports based on survey results from over 9.8 million questionnaires completed by travellers in 2009/2010. travellers rank 39 different services and products, like check-in, arrivals, and transfers.

No American airports made the list.

