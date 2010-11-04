Here Are The 10 Best Airports In The World

Your local airport is probably a dreary complex filled with endless lines and dirty blue chairs.But somewhere there are beautiful airports with spas, five-star restaurants, golf courses and sometimes even giant slides.
Skytrax identified the world’s best airports based on survey results from over 9.8 million questionnaires completed by travellers in 2009/2010. travellers rank 39 different services and products, like check-in, arrivals, and transfers.
No American airports made the list.
Yearly passengers: 40,500,224
Last year's rank: 16
Special awards: South East Asia Staff Service Excellence (#3)
Why it's awesome: Suvarnabhumi, pronounced 'su-wan-na-poom,' was designed by Murphy/Jahn architects and opened in September of 2006. The airport is equipped to handled 74 flights per hour and 45 million passengers and three tons of cargo per year. There is a 600-room hotel located in front of the terminal.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards
Yearly passengers: over 13 million
Last year's rank: 10
Special awards: Airport Staff Excellence Australia/Pacific (#1)
Why it's awesome: Auckland is New Zealand's airport. Over 20 international airlines serve passengers and 45 flights take off per hour. Aukland provides thousands of jobs and contributes $14 billion to the economy as the country's second largest cargo port.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards
Yearly passengers: 65,372,012
Last year's rank: 17
Special awards: Best Airport Security Processing (#1), Best Airport Immigration Service (#2), Best Airport Cleanliness (#3), and Asia Staff Service Excellence (#2)
Why it's awesome: Beijing Capital is the busiest airport in Asia and can accommodate up to 78 million passengers per year. The tallest building, terminal 3, has a red painted roof, China's good luck colour.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards
Yearly passengers: 43,570,370
Last year's rank: 8
Special awards: Best Airport Shopping (#2)
Why it's awesome: Schiphol opened in 1916 as a military airfield and has now transformed into one of the busiest airports in the world. While travellers wait for their flight departures, they can enjoy a massage or play a game of poker at the casino.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards
Yearly passengers: 12,346,361
Last year's rank: 4
Other awards: Best Baggage Delivery (#1), Best Terminal Cleanliness (#1), and Europe Staff Service Excellence (#3)
Why it's awesome: The Zurich Airport is Switzerland's airport located 7 miles north of the Zurich city centre. The airport features a porter service where travellers pay a fee and a porter picks up your bag from anywhere in the airport and delivers it to your final destination.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards
Yearly passengers: 29,700,000
Last year's rank: 7
Other awards: Best Airport Immigration Service (#1) and Airport Staff Excellence South East Asia (#1)
Why it's awesome: Kuala Lumpur is located in the southern corridor of Malaysia and one of Asia's busiest airports. The main terminal keeps green in mind, an entire section of the rain forest was placed inside the main terminal with the 'Airport in the forest, forest in the airport,' idea.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards
Yearly passengers: 32,681,067
Last year's rank: 5
Special awards: Best Airport Leisure Amenities (#3), Best International Transit Airport (#3), Best Airport Dining (#3), and Europe Staff Service Excellence (#2)
Why it's awesome: Munich is Germany's second busiest airport. Passengers enjoy aesthetically pleasing terminals on the walk to the gate. The airport was built in terms of an 'airport in the form of an urban landscape.' Many of the walls and ceilings are made of glass, making the airport feel large and open.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards
Yearly passengers: 45,558,807
Last year's rank: 2
Other awards: Best Airport Washrooms (#1) and Best Airport Dining (#1)
Why it's awesome: Located less than five flying hours from half of the world's population, Hong Kong's airport is one of the busiest in the world. The airport also features a nine-hole golf course to pass the time during long layovers.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards
Yearly passengers: 18,767,419
Last year's rank: 1
Other awards: Best International Transit Airport (#1), Asia Airport Staff Excellence (#1), Best Airport Leisure Amenities (#2), Best Airport Security Processing (#2), Best Airport Cleanliness (#2), and Best Airport Washrooms (#2)
Why it's awesome: Incheon is the largest airport in South Korea serving passengers with over 70 airlines. The airport features a museum showcasing Korean culture and a centre for traditional Korean culture where travellers can enjoy performances while they wait for their connecting flight.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards
Yearly passengers: 37,203,978
Last year's rank: 3
Special awards: Best Airport Leisure Amenities (#1), Best Airport Immigration Service (#3), Best Airport Shopping (#3), Best International Transit Airport (#2), and Best Airport Dining (#2)
Why it's awesome: Changi takes passengers to over 200 destinations on more than 90 international airlines and handles about 5,000 arrivals and departures each week. The airport is also home to a nature trail, fitness centre, swimming pool, and Singapore's tallest slide.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.