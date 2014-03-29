The 10 Best Airports In North America: 2014

As Vice President Joe Biden recently pointed out, it has become painfully evident that airports in North America have struggled to keep up with international competition.

Ageing infrastructure coupled with booming demand for air travel have put a sometimes unbearable strain on facilities.

While it’s no secret that North American airports often lack the amenities and architectural flair of their international counterparts, there are, however, a few that can hold their own.

Leading aviation reviewer Skytrax just released the results of its annual World Airport Awards, which includes a list of the best airports in North America. The Skytrax awards are based on 39 parameters including ease of access, airport comfort, cleanliness, and wait times at check-in and security screenings. Nearly 13 million travellers from 110 different countries participated in this year’s survey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.