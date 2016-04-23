10 airports with the world's most scenic approaches

Privatefly This is the view fliers see out of the plane window on approaching Malta International Airport, named one of the most beautiful airport approaches in the world.

Flying into certain airports around the world can yield some seriously stunning views from the plane seat window.

To find the most scenic airport approaches, the private jet charter company PrivateFly asked its users to vote for their favourite airports to land in for its Airport Poll Results 2016.

Over 7,500 votes were cast for 115 airports all over the world, with the results shortlisted by a panel of judges.

The airports voted the most picturesque include European cities with skyscraper views and Caribbean islands with dangerously close landings.

Here are the 10 winning airports:

10. London City Airport, UK -- Unlike Heathrow or Gatwick, this London airport offers truly spectacular views of the British capital upon landing with Canary Wharf, the O2 Centre, and the Thames all in sight. Privatefly 9. Los Angeles International Airport, US -- Flying into Los Angeles yields sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, the city's downtown skyline, and even the iconic Hollywood sign in the Hills. Privatefly 8. St. Maarten Airport, Caribbean -- Whether you're in the air or on the ground, planes landing into St. Maarten give incredible views. From the air, fliers get an unspoiled view of the translucent waters and golden sand of Maho Beach, while thrill-seeking beachgoers are just a few feet away from low incoming jets. Privatefly 7. Donegal Airport, Ireland -- The runway at Donegal Airport flanks the stunning coast of Carrickfinn in north west Ireland, treating passengers to breathtaking beach views from the plane window. Owen Clarke 6. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Canada -- Gliding over Lake Ontario into this Toronto airport gives a glorious vista of Canada's biggest city including downtown landmarks like the CN Tower and Rogers Centre. Privatefly 5. Saba Airport, Caribbean -- Known as the world's shortest commercial runway, it takes a highly skilled pilot to land at Saba (or Juancho E. Yrausquin) Airport. If the descent onto this mini island has fliers feeling nervous, at least they can enjoy cinematic ocean and mountain views on the way. Cees Timmers 4. Barra Airport, Scotland, UK -- Touching down on the world's only tidal beach runway in the outer Hebrides is certainly an experience. Not only do fliers get marvellous island and sea views from the sky; they also get to land on the beach. Privatefly 3. Queenstown Airport, New Zealand -- Like much of rural New Zealand, the view on landing into Queenstown Airport looks like something out of this world. From the Tasman Sea to the snow-topped Southern Alps, landing here is great for snagging the perfect Instagram. Vaughan Brookfield 2. Nice Côte d'Azur Airport, France -- The French Riviera is as beautiful to look at from above as it is from the ground, from the blue of the Mediterranean to the dramatic Alps on the horizon. Privatefly 1. Malta International Airport, Malta -- Flying into Malta, passengers can enjoy magnificent bird's-eye views of the Mediterranean, the nearby isles of Gozo and Comino, and finally the island's gorgeously haphazard historic architecture. Privatefly

