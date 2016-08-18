RANKED: The 10 best airports in Asia

Yearly passengers: 47.5 million

Previous rank:10

Why it's awesome: Kuala Lumpur International is one of southeast Asia's busiest airports and serves as home base to both AirAsia and Malaysia Airlines.

The airport is located just 35 miles south of the Malaysian capital and is easily accessible by road and rail. KL International is home to one of the most unique features in all of aviation, an in-airport jungle, complete with waterfall. Called the KLIA Jungle Boardwalk, the nature area is located in the airport's Satellite Terminal.

Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2013, provided by Airports Council International.