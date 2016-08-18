RANKED: The 10 best airports in Asia

Leading consumer aviation website Skytrax has published its latest annual World Airport Awards
, and for the third consecutive year, Singapore’s Changi International Airport took the crown as the world’s best airport. However, Changi isn’t the only world class facility of its kind in Asia — which is why Skytrax has released its list of the 10 best airports in Asia.
The Skytrax annual rankings are based on the impressions of over 13 million flyers from 106 countries. More than 550 airports were included in the survey, which covers 39 service and performance parameters, including facility comfort, location of bathrooms, and the language skills of the airport staff.
Yearly passengers: 47.5 million
Previous rank:10
Why it's awesome: Kuala Lumpur International is one of southeast Asia's busiest airports and serves as home base to both AirAsia and Malaysia Airlines.
The airport is located just 35 miles south of the Malaysian capital and is easily accessible by road and rail. KL International is home to one of the most unique features in all of aviation, an in-airport jungle, complete with waterfall. Called the KLIA Jungle Boardwalk, the nature area is located in the airport's Satellite Terminal.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2013, provided by Airports Council International.
Yearly passengers: 34 million
Previous rank: 9
Why it's awesome: Located just outside of the Taiwanese capital of Taipei, Taoyuan International is the largest airport in Taiwan. The airport is the home base for both China Airlines and EVA Air.
Skytrax reviewers praised the airport for its polite service, clean environment, and speedy immigration lines. Taoyuan was also once home to Taiwan's aviation museum, but the museum was shut down earlier this year to make way for further airport expansion.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2014, provided by Taoyuan International Airport.
Yearly passengers: 83.7 million
Previous rank: 6
Why it's awesome: As the second-busiest airport in the world, Beijing's Capital Airport has played a major role in the Chinese capital's explosive growth.
With this growth, the airport has built new facilities and upgraded its infrastructure. Capital's Terminal 3 was rated as the 10th-best terminal in the world.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2013, provided by Airports Council International.
Yearly passengers: 35.6 million
Previous rank: 8
Why it's awesome: Narita is the first of the two Tokyo airports to appear on the list. Located 35 miles outside of Japanese capital, Narita handles the majority of the international traffic going in and out of the city. The airport serves as a major hub for ANA, Japan Airlines, Delta, and United.
Skytrax reviewers lauded the airport for its efficient and friendly staff, clean facilities, and abundant dining options.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2014, provided by Narita International Airport.
Yearly passengers: 20 million
Previous rank: 7
Why it's awesome: Located on an artificial island in the Osaka Bay, Kansai International is a major hub for ANA and Japan Airlines.
Reviewers on Skytrax praised Kansai for its modern architecture, spotless facilities, and helpful staff. The airport also boasts a Sky View observation deck that affords passengers spectacular views of incoming and outgoing flights.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2014, provided by New Kansai International Airport.
Yearly passengers: 9.8 million
Previous rank: 5
Why it's awesome: Built on an artificial island in the middle of Ise Bay near the city of Nagoya, Central Japan International -- also known as Centrair -- serves as a hub for Japan Airlines and ANA.
Centrair holds the distinction as the best regional airport in the world.
It has a 1,000-foot-long sky deck where passengers can watch ships sail into Nagoya Port. There's also a traditional Japanese bathhouse where you can have a relaxing soak while watching the sunset over the bay.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2014, provided by Skytrax.
Yearly passengers: 63.1 million
Previous rank: 3
Why it's awesome: Built on an artificial island off the coast of Hong Kong, HKG has become one of the most popular facilities in the world since it opened in 1998.
One of the busiest airports in Asia, Hong Kong International serves as the home to Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Airlines, and Dragonair.
Be sure to play a round at the SkyCity Nine Eagles golf course near Terminal 2.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2014, provided by Airports Council International.
Yearly passengers: 72.8 million
Previous rank: 4
Why it's awesome: Haneda is one of two major international airports that serve the Tokyo area. Located a few miles away from the heart of the Japanese capital, Haneda has proved to be a popular port of entry for business travellers and tourists.
The world's fourth-busiest airport, Haneda is know for its service efficiency, cleanliness, and shopping.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2014, provided by Airports Council International.
Yearly passengers: 41.7 million
Previous rank: 2
Why it's awesome: Once again, Incheon is the world's second best airport. Located on an island just outside of the South Korean capital, Incheon is home base to Korean Air and is the 24th-busiest airport in the world. It opened in 2001.
Incheon's highly regarded facilities feature an array of shopping and dining options, in addition to a bevy of cultural performances. The airport even has a Korean culture museum.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2013, provided by Airports Council International.
Yearly passengers: 54 million
Previous rank: 1
Why it's awesome: For the fourth year in a row, Changi takes the crown as the world's best airport. Changi serves as home to Singapore Airlines, Silkair, and Tigerair and is the 16th busiest airport in the world.
The Singaporean airport has received praise from flyers for its beautiful architecture, efficient operation, luxurious amenities, and broad offering of dining and shopping options.
Flyers passing through are treated to movie theatres, a multimedia entertainment deck, spas, and a wild corkscrew slide.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2014, provided by Airports Council International.
