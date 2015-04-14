20 amazing dishes you won't believe came from an airport

Facebook/One Flew SouthOne Flew South in Atlanta’s airport serves incredible steak.
Airport food is often thought of as underwhelming and overpriced.
But airports are changing all that. They’re teaming up with top chefs and serving fresh, local cuisine in restaurants that are actually worthy of a visit.
We found 20 amazing dishes that are served at airports all around the world.
From high-end sushi in Tokyo’s Narita International Airport to fried cheese curds in Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport, you won’t believe these dishes came from an airport.
BOSTON LOGAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, US: Legal Sea Foods serves up classic New England dishes like clam chowder and steamers. The Terminal C location has a great breakfast menu, but if you are stopping by later in the day, be sure to try the seafood trio sandwich or a signature crab cake.
NARITA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, TOKYO, JAPAN: Sushi Kyotatsu, located in Terminal 1, has many fans. Some veteran travellers actually plan their trips to make sure they can stop by the restaurant, known for fish that's somewhat pricey but super fresh.
CHICAGO O'HARE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, US: Tortas Frontera, created by star chef Rick Bayless, has three locations in the airport. The Mexican sandwich shop was hailed as the best airport restaurant by Bon Appetit Magazine. Try one of the tortas (Mexican sandwiches), like the Choriqueso, which has chorizo, poblano peppers, avocado, and Jack cheese.
VENICE MARCO POLO AIRPORT, ITALY: Get a taste of authentic Italian cuisine at Rustichelli & Mangione. Before you go through security, be sure to try the pizzas or bruschetta topped with basil, pomodoro, and fresh mozzarella. Also, don't forget to grab a handmade pastry for dessert.
DALLAS/FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, US: Located in Terminal B, Cousin's Bar-B-Q is the best airport spot for authentic Texas barbecue. Try the pulled pork or brisket with all the southern fixin's.
BARCELONA EL PRAT AIRPORT, SPAIN: For traditional yet upscale Catalan fare, head to Porta Gaig in Terminal 1. The restaurant was opened by Michelin-starred chef Carles Gaig, who also owns Barcelona's Restaurant Gaig. The menu features Catalan favourites like bacalao (codfish) croquettes, roast chicken, and pork.
DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, US: Root Down, the popular Denver eatery, opened an airport location in Terminal C. The restaurant offers field-to-fork dishes like the kale Caesar salad and Colombian griddled cheese.
SINGAPORE CHANGI AIRPORT, SINGAPORE: Kampong Cafe offers a mix of Malay, Indian, and Chinese cooking. The restaurant is located in Terminal 3 and serves iconic Singaporean dishes like succulent chicken rice and chilli crab.
GENERAL MITCHELL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US: Northpoint Custard is located in the main terminal of the airport. The restaurant serves up Midwestern favourites like beer marinated brats and fried cheese curds.
AMSTERDAM AIRPORT SCHIPHOL, HOLLAND: Bubbles Seafood and Wine Bar serves more than 50 types of champagne. In addition to having a great raw bar, the restaurant also offers traditional Dutch dishes such as raw herring, onions, and toast.
HARTSFIELD-JACKSON ATLANTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, GEORGIA, US: One Flew South is the first upscale dining restaurant to open at the Atlanta airport. The restaurant is located in Terminal E and serves delicious sushi and hanger steak. It also has an extensive wine and cocktail list.
HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, CHINA: Maxim's Palace is a famous Hong Kong dim sum spot, and it has a location in Hong Kong airport's Terminal 1. Come here for dumplings, noodles, and more dim sum specialties.
JOHN F. KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEW YORK, US: The Palm Bar and Grille is a sit-down steakhouse in Terminal 4 that also accommodates travellers on the go. You can't go wrong with the Bozzi burger or surf and turf.
LONDON HEATHROW INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, UK: Gordon Ramsay's Plane Food is owned by chef and television show host Gordon Ramsay. Start your morning with banana pancakes with honeycomb butter or take butter chicken curry with saffron & cumin rice to go for dinner.
LOS ANGELES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, US: Lemonade is a cafeteria-style restaurant in Terminal 5. The healthy grab-and-go restaurant has everything from kale and quinoa salads to truffle mac and cheese to red velvet cupcakes.
MUNICH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, GERMANY: Airbräu Brauhaus is the only in-airport brewery in the entire world. Head to Terminal 1 and order some roast duck or pig knuckles to accompany your fresh brew.
SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, US: Cat Cora's Kitchen is a cocktail and tapas lounge in SFO's Terminal 2. Named after and owned by the famous chef Cat Cora, the airport eatery is known for its fresh oysters, assortment of sliders, and its signature Gruyere lobster mac and cheese.
SANTOS DUMONT AIRPORT, RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL: Casa do Pão de Queijo is Portuguese for 'The Cheese Bread House.' It serves pão de queijo, Brazilian cheesy bread. The restaurant is also located in the Congonhas-São Paulo Airport.
WASHINGTON DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, D.C., US: Matsutake Sushi is located in Concourse A. Try the Teriyaki salmon and chicken or deep fried soft shell crab.
SUVARNABHUMI AIRPORT, BANGKOK, THAILAND: Stop by Kin Japanese Restaurant and Ramen in Concourse D for delicious soups and fresh seafood. Stick with the traditional ramen based soup or go noodle-less with the hearty seafood based tom yum talay soup.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.