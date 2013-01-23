10 Awesome Airport Lounges That Make A Layover Feel Like Vacation

Photo: Instagram/erica_x

For most of us, layovers are awful — you’re surrounded by cranky fellow travellers with nothing to do but eat overpriced airport food and try to find a power outlet.But for a select few, layovers are a chance to indulge in VIP lounges where they can get pampered in spas, eat gourmet meals, and take a nap (wearing complimentary pajamas, of course), only to be awoken by a personal chauffeur ready to accompany them directly to their gate.



Sound like a dream? It’s actually the reality at these top 10 airport lounges from around the world. Whether you’re in Finland or Hong Kong — or looking to indulge your inner child or cure a hangover from the night before — these mini slices of paradise will make you want to skip your flight altogether.

