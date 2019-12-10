Here are the best airlines of 2019, according to the frequent-flying staff at The Points Guy

Qatar Airways

The US travel and credit-card rewards website The Points Guy held its second annual TPG Awards on Monday night.

At the gala, which was hosted by founder Brian Kelly on the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space museum, awards were presented throughout the nebulous world of credit cards, airlines, hospitality, travel, and, of course, points and miles.

Like last year, during the inaugural awards, JetBlue and Qatar Airways were big winners. In fact, JetBlue was the only airline to have two in-flight products win awards.

Still, there were a few surprises on the airline award list. The TPG airline product award winners were selected by the website’s editorial staff who narrowed the field down to a handful of finalists. The staff then reviewed each of the candidates to determine the honoree for each category.

The TPG Awards for best credit cards, and hotel and airline loyalty programs, were selected entirely by the website’s readers. According to The Points Guy, over 100,000 voters weighed in to select the 20 award winners.

Delta Air Lines SkyMiles nabbed the Readers’ Choice award for best US Airline Loyalty program. Marriott Bonvoy was crowned Best Hotel Loyalty Program.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best US Airline Loyalty Program: Delta SkyMiles

Delta

Best US Airline Elite Status: Delta Diamond Medallion

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Best International Airline Loyalty Program: British Airways Executive Club

Jack Taylor / Getty

Best International First-Class Product: Air France La Premiere (Boeing 777-300ER)

Air France

Best International Business-Class Product: Qatar Airways Qsuite (Boeing 777-300ER)

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Best International Premium-Economy Product: Virgin Australia Premium (Boeing 777-300ER)

Virgin Australia

Best Domestic Business-Class Product: JetBlue Airways Mint (Airbus A321)

JetBlue

Best Domestic Economy Product: JetBlue Airways Economy (Airbus A321)

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Best Domestic Airline Lounge: Delta Sky Club

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Best Domestic Premium Lounge: United Polaris Lounges

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

