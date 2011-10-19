Best Airlines In The World According To Passengers

Here are five of the best airlines in the world according to a poll conducted by Travel Weekly. Readers rated cabin comfort, in-flight service, customer service, value, and food.



Singapore Airlines: With consistently high rankings based on passenger reviews,Singapore Airlines has maintained its position as the top dog of the airline business according to its customers. Make the most of in-flight Wi-Fi (which is still surprisingly rare) and outstanding in-flight service.

Emirates: Another airline with impeccable service, Emirates was one of the first airlines to offer in-flight Wi-Fi attainable through laptops and other mobile devices. Enjoy some rather unusual but nonetheless brilliant headwear worn by Emirates’ friendly air stewardesses.

Virgin America & Virgin Atlantic: The American branch of the outstanding airline brand has been named the world’s best domestic airline, serving hundreds of destinations in the US for great low prices. Virgin Atlantic has immensely improved the transatlantic experience with delicious food, friendly and impeccable service and a thoroughly impressive film selection with titles that appear weeks ahead of the UK release dates, the smallest things makes the biggest differences on Virgin flights.

Cathay Pacific Airlines: A brilliant Asian-based airline offers ‘fixed shell’ seating, preventing those annoying passengers who recline their seats the full way. With improvements set to take this airline even closer to the top, passengers are yet to be seduced by the airline’s food.

Korean Air: USB ports and chargers adorn every seat, which in itself has been ergonomically designed to offer extra comfort for those long-haul journeys. One of the few airlines to offer a Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Western menu on every flight, passengers can indulge themselves in any cuisine they wish.

Of course you can always get cheap flights on the world’s best airlines at CheapOair! Why not sample some of these airlines yourself?

Source: Yahoo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.