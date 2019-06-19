The world's 20 best airlines for 2019

Reuters/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL A Qatar Airways crew member.

The aviation research firm Skytrax announced its 2019 ranking of the best airlines in the world in June.

Qatar Airways landed in the top spot, knocking last year’s winner, Singapore Airlines, to second-place.

American carriers again struggled to break into the top-ten rankings this year. No US-based airlines made it into any of the top 35 spots year. The top-ranked US carrier, JetBlue, pulled in at No. 40.

Qatar Airways has been crowned the best airline in the world for 2019, according to the consumer-aviation website Skytrax. The airline moved up one spot from the 2018 list, when it ranked second behind Singapore Airlines, which placed second on this year’s list.

The website ranked airlines based on over 21 million survey responses from airline passengers. No US-based airlines made the list of the world’s 20 best airlines.

Read on to see how the world’s best airlines fared:

1. Qatar Airways

2018 ranking: 2

Qatar Airways also won the awards for the world’s best business class and business-class seat this year.

2. Singapore Airlines

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images Singapore Airlines.

2018 ranking: 1

Singapore Airlines won the awards for the world’s best cabin crew, the best airline in Asia, the world’s best first class, and the world’s best first-class seat this year.

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

AP ANA All Nippon Airways.

2018 ranking: 3

ANA All Nippon Airways won the awards for the world’s best airport services, the world’s best business-class onboard catering, the best business class in Asia, and the best airline staff in Japan this year.

4. Cathay Pacific Airways

Christian Keenan/Getty Images Cathay Pacific Airways.

2018 ranking: 6

Cathay Pacific has received high ratings for technology and safety in the past year.

5. Emirates

Emirates Emirates.

2018 ranking: 4

Emirates won the award for the world’s best inflight entertainment this year.

6. EVA Air

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images EVA Air.

2018 ranking: 5

EVA Air won the awards for the world’s best airline-cabin cleanliness and the world’s best economy-class catering this year.

7. Hainan Airlines

Boeing Hainan Airlines.

2018 ranking: 8

Hainan Airlines won the awards for best airline in China, best airline staff in China, and the world’s best business-class amenities this year.

8. Qantas Airways

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Qantas Airways.

2018 ranking: 11

Qantas won the awards for best airline, best first-class, and best business-class in the Australia/Pacific region this year.

9. Lufthansa

Lufthansa Lufthansa.

2018 ranking: 7

Lufthansa won the awards for best airline in Europe and best first-class in Europe this year.

10. Thai Airways

2018 ranking: 10

Thai Airways won the awards for best airline staff in Asia and the world’s best airline spa facility this year.

11. Japan Airlines

2018 rank: 13

Japan Airlines won the award for the world’s best economy class and the world’s best economy-class seat this year.

12. Garuda Indonesia

Willy Kurniawan/Reuters Garuda Indonesia.

2018 rank: 9

Garuda Indonesia won the award for best airline staff in Indonesia this year.

13. Swiss International Air Lines

Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters Swiss International Air Lines.

2018 rank: 12

Swiss International Airlines won the award for the world’s best first-class lounge this year.

14. China Southern Airlines

Reuters China Southern Airlines.

2018 rank: 14

China Southern is Asia’s largest airline.

15. Austrian Airlines

Austrian Airlines Austrian Airlines.

2018 rank: 16

Austrian Airlines won the award for best premium economy-class catering, best business-class catering in Europe, and best cabin crew in Europe this year.

16. Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Air New Zealand.

2018 rank: 17

Air New Zealand won the award for best premium economy in the Australia/Pacific region this year.

17. Bangkok Airways

2018 rank: 21

Bangkok Airways won the award for the world’s best regional airline this year.

18. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

2018 rank: 19

KLM was founded in 1919. It’s considered to be the world’s oldest airline.

19. British Airways

AP British Airways.

2018 rank: 31

British Airways won the award for best airline staff in Europe this year.

20. AirAsia

Reuters AirAsia.

2018 rank: 28

AirAsia won the award for best low-cost airline this year.

