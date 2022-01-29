Search

I’m a nutritionist. Everyone should know how to make this air-fryer broccoli that tastes like potato chips.

Candace Nelson
Fresh broccoli and air-fried broccoli
I like to make air-fried broccoli with a quick and easy recipe. Candace Nelson
  • I’m a nutritionist and when I crave a crunchy snack, I like to make crispy air-fried vegetables.
  • I find that broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and sweet potatoes get the crispiest.
  • I sprinkle garlic powder or parmesan cheese on the veggies and dip them in honey-cilantro sauce.

I’m a licensed nutritionist, so it sometimes surprises people to know that I crave salty, crispy fried foods.

I like to make crispy food in my air fryer and one of my favorite recipes is for broccoli — the first time I made it, I told my friends, “I feel like I’m eating potato chips!”

Here’s how I make these crispy vegetables that taste like chips: 

The recipe is easy and requires only a few ingredients

For the recipe, I cut up broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, or sweet potatoes into bite-size pieces. I find that these vegetables, especially broccoli, are the best for this recipe since they get crispy and retain their flavor.

Broccoli and knife sit on a cutting board
Smaller pieces of broccoli get extra crispy in the air fryer. Candace Nelson

For extra crispiness, I recommend cutting the vegetables into small pieces. You can also toss single Brussel sprout leaves in the air fryer for an extra crunchy bite.

I use about two cups of chopped vegetables, a drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkle of salt.

I combine all ingredients in a bowl, shake to coat the vegetables, then let the mixture settle in a single layer in the air-fryer basket. I air-fry at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.

Air-fried broccoli on a plate
You can sprinkle salt or parmesan cheese on air-fried broccoli. Candace Nelson

To add even more flavor, you can sprinkle on garlic or onion powder, paprika, or some shredded parmesan cheese. I also like to dip my veggies in honey-cilantro sauce or chipotle aioli.

Air-fried broccoli on fork
Air-fried broccoli is crunchy and makes for a satisfying snack. Candace Nelson

Finally, don’t air-fry more than you can eat in one sitting. Air-fried foods aren’t nearly as good reheated, so just make a fresh batch.

