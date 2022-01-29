I’m a nutritionist. Everyone should know how to make this air-fryer broccoli that tastes like potato chips.

I like to make air-fried broccoli with a quick and easy recipe. Candace Nelson

I’m a nutritionist and when I crave a crunchy snack, I like to make crispy air-fried vegetables.

I find that broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and sweet potatoes get the crispiest.

I sprinkle garlic powder or parmesan cheese on the veggies and dip them in honey-cilantro sauce.

I’m a licensed nutritionist, so it sometimes surprises people to know that I crave salty, crispy fried foods.

I like to make crispy food in my air fryer and one of my favorite recipes is for broccoli — the first time I made it, I told my friends, “I feel like I’m eating potato chips!”

Here’s how I make these crispy vegetables that taste like chips:

The recipe is easy and requires only a few ingredients

For the recipe, I cut up broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, or sweet potatoes into bite-size pieces. I find that these vegetables, especially broccoli, are the best for this recipe since they get crispy and retain their flavor.

Smaller pieces of broccoli get extra crispy in the air fryer. Candace Nelson

For extra crispiness, I recommend cutting the vegetables into small pieces. You can also toss single Brussel sprout leaves in the air fryer for an extra crunchy bite.

I use about two cups of chopped vegetables, a drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkle of salt.

I combine all ingredients in a bowl, shake to coat the vegetables, then let the mixture settle in a single layer in the air-fryer basket. I air-fry at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.

You can sprinkle salt or parmesan cheese on air-fried broccoli. Candace Nelson

To add even more flavor, you can sprinkle on garlic or onion powder, paprika, or some shredded parmesan cheese. I also like to dip my veggies in honey-cilantro sauce or chipotle aioli.

Air-fried broccoli is crunchy and makes for a satisfying snack. Candace Nelson

Finally, don’t air-fry more than you can eat in one sitting. Air-fried foods aren’t nearly as good reheated, so just make a fresh batch.