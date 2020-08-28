The 15 best affordable staycations in the US, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor/Rainbow Courts Rainbow Courts Motel in Rockdale, Texas.

Tripadvisor has identified the top bargain hotels across the US, based on traveller reviews.

Tripadvisor “bargain hotels” average under $US150 per night and are priced in the bottom 30th percentiles of properties in their respective markets, a representative told Business Insider.

Across the board, travellers praised these hotels, motels, and inns for their cleanliness and hospitality.

From quaint waterfront cottages in Maine to a motorcyclists’ haunt in Arkansas, here are the top 15 affordable staycations in the US.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

15. Relax Inn & Suites in Kuttawa / Eddyville

Courtesy Tripadvisor

Location: Kuttawa, Kentucky

Closest major city: 1 hour and 45 minutes from Bowling Green, Kentucky

In a nutshell: A small, mum-and-pop establishment close to a number of Cumberland River attractions, including Kuttawa Harbour Marina, Venture River Water Park, and Mineral Mounds Golf Course.

Source: Tripadvisor

14. Edgewater Motel & Cottages

Courtesy Tripadvisor

Location: Bar Harbour, Maine

Closest major city: 1 hour from Bangor, Maine

In a nutshell: A waterfront property with a private pebble beach on Mount Desert Island consisting of a motel, cottages, and suites just 2.5 miles from the entrance to Acadia National Park.

Source: Tripadvisor

13. Comfort Inn and Suites – Pittsburgh

Courtesy Tripadvisor

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Closest major city: 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh

In a nutshell: A centrally located Comfort Inn close to downtown Pittsburgh. Travellers consistently praise its attentive staff. A visitor in February called it the best Comfort Inn they have ever stayed in.

Source: Tripadvisor

12. Quality Inn Daytona Speedway

Courtesy Tripadvisor

Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Closest major city: 50 minutes from Orlando, Florida

In a nutshell: Located steps from the world famous Daytona Speedway, the Quality Inn offers fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies and homemade lemonade to guests daily.

Source: Tripadvisor

11. Yodeler Motel

Courtesy Tripadvisor

Location: Red Lodge, Montana

Closest major city: 1 hour from Billings, Montana

In a nutshell: A Bavarian-style lodge located at the starting pointing for the Beartooth Highway, which runs from Red Lodge, Montana to the northeast entrance of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

Source: Tripadvisor

10. Plaza Motor Motel

Courtesy Tripadvisor

Location: Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

Closest major city: 4 hours from Lansing, Michigan

In a nutshell: One traveller describes the Plaza Motor Motel as “unexpected luxury at budget price.” Surrounded by flower beds, the motel is less than 10 minutes from Lake Superior.

Source: Tripadvisor

9. Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Clarion

Courtesy Tripadvisor

Location: Clarion, Pennsylvania

Closest major city: 1 hour and 30 minutes from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

In a nutshell: A brand new, 68-room inn located 10 minutes from downtown Clarion with pet-friendly rooms available.

Source: Tripadvisor

8. Anna Maria Pirates Den

Courtesy Tripadvisor

Location: Holmes Beach, Florida

Closest major city: 1 hour from Tampa, Florida

In a nutshell: A small, family-run resort just a short walk from Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island with four individiually decorated 2-bedroom apartments, two 1-bedroom cottages, and a gated pool.

Source: Tripadvisor

7. Red Roof Inn Houston – Westchase

Courtesy Tripadvisor

Location: Houston, Texas

Closest major city: 20 minutes from midtown Houston

In a nutshell: A pet-friendly family hotel located on the Sam Houston Parkway with easy access to Houston Beltway, Chinatown, Reliant Stadium, Minute Maid Park and the Toyota Centre.

Source: Tripadvisor

6. Mt. Madison Inn & Suites

Courtesy Tripadvisor

Location: Gorham, New Hampshire

Closest major city: 1 hour and 45 minutes from Concord, New Hampshire

In a nutshell: Located in the heart of the White Mountains, Mt. Madison Inn & Suites comes with a heated pool, hot tub, fire pit, and outdoor grills.

Source: Tripadvisor

5. Shady Acre Motel

Courtesy Tripadvisor

Location: Branson West, Missouri

Closest major city: 50 minutes from Springfield, Missouri

In a nutshell: A family-run motel located next door to Silver Dollar City theme park, minutes from Table Rock Lake and Branson’s live concerts and shows.

Source: Tripadvisor

4. Rainbow Courts Motel

Courtesy Tripadvisor

Location: Rockdale, Texas

Closest major city: 1 hour from Austin, Texas

In a nutshell: This historic hotel dates back to 1918 and consists of individually decorated standalone cottages, suites, and hotel rooms. “Walking into the courtyard is like a trip back in time to the motor courts of the ’50s,” one traveller wrote.

Source: Tripadvisor

3. Edelweiss Inn

Courtesy Tripadvisor

Location: Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Closest major city: 1 hour from Fayetteville, Arkansas

In a nutshell: Close to Eureka Springs’ best shops and restaurants, this inn boasts outdoor decks for relaxing and a trolley stop outside its entrance.

Source: Tripadvisor

2. Topsail Shores Inn

Courtesy Tripadvisor

Location: Sneads Ferry, North Carolina

Closest major city: 50 minutes from Wilmington, North Carolina

In a nutshell: This privately-owned hotel is located a 5-minute drive from North Topsail Beach and is close to shopping, dining, and nightlife as well as the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Source: Tripadvisor

1. The Trails Inn

Courtesy Tripadvisor

Location: Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Closest major city: 1 hour from Fayetteville, Arkansas

In a nutshell: This quant and comfortable inn with a pool is located across the street from the Eureka Springs’ Pine Mountain Jamboree theatre and a Harley Davidson shop. According to the inn’s website, it is a starting point for many motorcycle tours.

Source: Tripadvisor

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.