Sal Khan began tutoring his family members over the web. This small act of kindness turned into the Khan Academy, a company that offers educational videos for people all over the world. Khan is one of Silicon Valley’s biggest stars, and Bill Gates, was one of the first people to take interest.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.