This is the best advice Ronda Rousey has ever gotten

Ronda Rousey won yet again this week when she was named to Forbes’ 40 under 40 at the ripe age of 28.

The list is made up of mostly business-related minds and hosts names such as Jessica Alba and John Oliver.

After Rousey made the list, Forbes asked her a bunch of questions about her life, including the best advice she’s ever gotten.

Rousey said she has one piece of advice from that she never forgets and takes everywhere she goes: “No one has the right to beat you,” Rousey said, of the words of wisdom she first heard from her mother.

“Someone has to be the best in the world, why not you?”

She added, “That applies to fighting, writing, acting, business. I always try to keep that in mind.”

It seems to be working out for her. Rousey is 12-0 in the UFC, and has seen nothing but success over the course of her entire career. Many people even believe her to be the most dominate female athlete of all time.

