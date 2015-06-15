19 pieces of great advice from top tech execs to help you win in work and life

Justin Sullivan / Getty ImagesFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
The leaders of the most successful tech companies need a lot of skills. One of them is leadership. They must inspire teams of employees to carry out their daring visions against incredible odds.
That means they offer some great advice.
We’ve compiled quotes from 19 of the biggest names in tech. Some are investors; others are founders, CEOs, or executives at the most renowned tech companies in the world. Their words will inspire you to achieve more in work and in life.
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick: 'Stand by your principles and be comfortable with confrontation. So few people are, so when the people with the red tape come, it becomes a negotiation.'
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: 'Move fast and break things. Unless you are breaking stuff, you are not moving fast enough.'
Alibaba founder Jack Ma: 'Today is cruel. Tomorrow is crueler. And the day after tomorrow is beautiful.'
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel: 'There are still many large white spaces on the map of human knowledge. You can go discover them. So do it. Get out there and fill in the blank spaces. Every single moment is a possibility to go to these new places and explore them.'
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer: 'I always did something I was a little not ready to do. I think that's how you grow. When there's that moment of 'Wow, I'm not really sure I can do this,' and you push through those moments, that's when you have a breakthrough.'
Google CEO Larry Page: 'What is the one-sentence summary of how you change the world? Always work hard on something uncomfortably exciting!'
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: 'I strongly believe that missionaries make better products. They care more. For a missionary, it's not just about the business. There has to be a business, and the business has to make sense, but that's not why you do it. You do it because you have something meaningful that motivates you.'
Jony Ive, Apple's SVP of design: 'The memory of how we work will endure beyond the products of our work.'
Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates: 'Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose.'
Behance cofounder and early Uber investor Scott Belsky: 'It's not about ideas. It's about making ideas happen.'
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: 'The secret to successful hiring is this: look for the people who want to change the world.'
SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk: 'Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.'
Dell CEO Michael Dell: 'You don't need to be a genius or a visionary, or even a college graduate for that matter, to be successful. You just need framework and a dream.'
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings: 'But as an entrepreneur you have to feel like you can jump out of an aeroplane because you're confident that you'll catch a bird flying by. It's an act of stupidity, and most entrepreneurs go splat because the bird doesn't come by, but a few times it does. '
Former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison: 'When you innovate, you've got to be prepared for everyone telling you you're nuts.'
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg: 'Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence.'
