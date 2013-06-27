The Best Advice Facebook's VP Of Global Marketing Solutions Ever Received

Carlolyn Everson, Facebook’s VP of Global Marketing Solutions, recently had a one-on-one interview with Fortune at their Most Powerful Women London conference.



She spoke about her career and the changes she made when she took over as head of advertising at Facebook.

The Huffington Post pointed out one interesting bit from the interview. It’s the best career advice Everson ever received:

“I host women’s dinners in New York quite a lot, and someone said to me once, ‘when you walk into a room, think of yourself as a thermostat. Dial it up when you have to, and dial it down when you have to.’ I thought that that was a really interesting advice, because depending on what you’re trying to accomplish and how you’re perceived and how you go in is something you really have to think about, so that is one that I’ve held.”

She also discussed the perception that Facebook is just a “Silicon Valley technical company” and how she has worked to remind brands that Facebook is arguably one of the most “human” companies around:

“Their whole mission is to make the world more open and connected and it gives people all these tools, and I didn’t think that the brand was as perceived as well as I wanted it to be. That was a very, very important learning because I fed that back into our headquarters in Menlo Park, and I said, ‘We need to start humanising our brand and remembering why we exist in peoples lives and from the smallest moments to the world’s most monumental moments that are being documented.’

Click here to read the full interview >

