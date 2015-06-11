These are the 29 best modern-day 'Mad Men' to follow on Instagram

Instagram/@CarterMurray7 Advertising isn’t all about sitting in the office writing copy.

While many people in ad land claim their lives are not like the “Mad Men” days of the 1960s, their lifestyles still tend to be glamorous.

Plane-hopping to clients’ overseas offices, parties, long Martini lunches, and the biggest calendar event of the year — the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity — you can follow it all through the lens of Instagram.

We’ve picked out some of the best advertising and marketing executives’ accounts to follow on Instagram. We’ve weighted our rankings using a (not entirely mathematical) scale of how often the user posts, and whether their pictures are beautifully shot/aspirational/offer an insight into their working life/or simply brighten up people’s Instagram feeds.

