These are the 29 best modern-day 'Mad Men' to follow on Instagram

While many people in ad land claim their lives are not like the “Mad Men” days of the 1960s, their lifestyles still tend to be glamorous.
Plane-hopping to clients’ overseas offices, parties, long Martini lunches, and the biggest calendar event of the year — the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity — you can follow it all through the lens of Instagram.
We’ve picked out some of the best advertising and marketing executives’ accounts to follow on Instagram. We’ve weighted our rankings using a (not entirely mathematical) scale of how often the user posts, and whether their pictures are beautifully shot/aspirational/offer an insight into their working life/or simply brighten up people’s Instagram feeds.
29. Tim Armstrong, AOL CEO. WHY? Armstrong only first started posting on Instagram 11 weeks ago, and it's mostly been work-related to date. But life at AOL is about to get a lot more exciting after Verizon's acquisition.
28. Robin Grant, founder and global managing director at We Are Social. WHY? He goes to all the best social media parties.
27. Darren Herman, VP of content services, strategy, revenue generation, and business development at Mozilla. WHY? Tennis, tech, food, and more tennis.
26. Dean Francolini, senior art director at Grey London. WHY? Francolini loves his sport, and he often gets a sweet pitch-side view.
25. Olly Courtney, Facebook creative team freelancer. WHY? Beautiful imagery and liberal use of filters.
24. Chris Hassell, owner of creative agency Ralph. WHY? Because he doesn't take himself too seriously -- which can't be said for a lot of AdLand.
23. Eric Franchi, co-founder and chief evangelist at Undertone. WHY? A mix of fun work trips, fitness, and family.
22. Matt Bush, director of performance at Google UK. WHY? Fun work pics like this one of some of the senior bods at Google Europe, plenty of family fun, and a lot of football.
19. April Underwood, Twitter's former director of product and now founder partner of #Angels. WHY? Underwood's life looks like a lot of colourful fun, judging by her Instagram pics.
18. Guy Duncan, Coca-Cola creative director. WHY? Duncan's Instagram offers a broad mix of fun, family, art,
16. Illico Elia, head of mobile at DigitasLBi International. WHY? He has a penchant for taking photos of beautiful blue seas.
15. Brendan Lowry, marketing director at Curalate WHY? The kind of creative that can create art out of beer pong.
14. Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO. WHY? Sandberg's Instagram account offers an amazing insight into what she gets up to day-to-day, from mingling with business leaders, interviewing celebrities at events, and having a great time with her co-workers.
13. Mack McKelvey, CEO at SalientMG. WHY? McKelvey's Instagram is a heap of fun -- she travels a lot and she's not afraid to ask a celeb for a selfie.
12. Shiv Singh, SVP and global head of digital and marketing transformation at Visa. WHY? Singh's Instagram may not be bountiful (there have only been 27 posts so far) -- but his photos are beautiful.
11. Alex Holder, executive creative director and partner at Anomaly London. WHY? Because this is far better than a 'hot dog or legs' holiday pic.
10. Ed Couchman, Facebook UK's head of agency relations. WHY? Some of his photos should belong in a coffee table book.
9. Wendy Clark, SVP global sparkling brand center at Coca-Cola. WHY? Clark may be one of the most important execs at Coke, but most importantly she's a mum. And she shares lots of lovely family time with her Instagram followers.
8. Ron Faris, founder and CEO at Virgin Mega. WHY? His life looks like an awful lot of fun, or 'aggressively awesome,' as he describes himself in his bio.
7. Milton Elias, head of mobile at OMD UK. WHY? Expect plenty of selfies (Elias is a former model after all) and snaps with celebs.
5. Jonathan Mildenhall, CMO at Airbnb. WHY? Mildenhall goes on lots of adventures, both for work and outside the dayjob, which makes for some beautiful imagery.
4. Massimiliano Pogliani, CEO of Vertu. WHY? Pogliani isn't just the luxury phone brand's CEO, he's its biggest advocate. He wears the finest clothes, drives in the best cars, travels the world, and eats amazing food.
3. Justin Cooke, founder of Tunepics. WHY? Cooke left his CMO days behind him (he was previously a top marketer at Burberry and Topshop) to become a tech entrepreneur. And judging by his Instagram, we don't think he regrets it.
2. Carter Murray, global CEO at FCB. WHY? Murray's Instagram account is updated most days -- sometimes several times a day -- with photos of his adventures between FCB's 120 offices, and his two extremely cute young twins.
1. Maani Safa, vice president of creative and innovation at Somo. WHY? As he describes himself in his bio, his Instagram account depicts 'the fantastic adventures of the jet set gentleman.' Expect super cars, designer clothes, and topless workout pics.
