Aldi has an entire line of advent calendars filled with everything from wine to dog treats

Aldi The famous wine calendar is back.

Budget-friendly grocery store Aldi is once again offering a selection of boozy and artisanal advent calendars for the holiday season.

Some of the newest additions centre around beer, Disney storybooks, and sparkling wine.

Almost all of the calendars will go on sale on November 6 in select Aldi locations.

Aldi just announced its line of advent calendars for the year, which includes both beloved favourites and exciting new offerings.

The affordable chain’s collection mostly hit shelves on Wednesday, November 6, just in time for the holidays

Here are some of the best advent calendars you can grab at Aldi this year, from least to most expensive.

The brand has a chocolate advent calendar that costs under $US2.

Aldi There are regular and premium chocolate-filled advent calendars.

Price: $US1.39

The most affordable advent calendar at Aldi this year, this chocolate-filled Choceur offering is great for anyone who doesn’t want to spend too much on treats.

This traditional calendar gives you one piece of chocolate each day.

If you want a slight upgrade, opt for the Choceur Premium Advent Calendar, which retails for $US4.99

The OmegaSnax Dog Advent Calendar has treats for your pet.

Aldi The box has some salmon-flavored treats inside.

Price: $US5.89

The OmegaSnax Dog Advent Calendar is the only Aldi calendar this year that’s meant to satiate the appetite of your puppy. It includes 25 salmon-flavored and sweet-potato-flavored dog treats.

The Disney Book Advent Calendar is especially perfect for children.

Aldi Each panel has a small book behind it.

Price: $US9.99

This storybook calendar based on some of Disney’s most well-known stories and fairy-tales is perfect for kids.

Each panel of this 24-day advent calendar has a small book behind it.

This isn’t the only seasonal Disney offering at Aldi this year, the retailer also has a “Toy Story 4” and “Cars” calendar.

Ring in the season with the Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar.

Aldi This box was around last year, too.

Price: $US14.99

Fortunately, dairy lovers can celebrate again this year with the Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar.

Each day the calendar brings a new cheese to the table – just be sure to store this one in the fridge or you may have a stinky mess on your hands.

Celebrate with a week-long countdown to New Year’s Day.

Aldi The box is filled with sparkling wine.

Price: $US24.99

Although this isn’t technically an advent calendar, this special countdown collection comes with seven small bottles of different sparkling wines.

Make a note that this is the only calendar that won’t be available on November 6. Instead, this one will be for sale at select Aldi locations starting December 4.

The Beer Advent Calendar is a great way to try new beverages.

Aldi It contains beer from three different countries.

Price: $US49.99

Perhaps the biggest new addition to the Aldi advent-calendar family is this one dedicated entirely to beer.

The calendar comes with an assortment of 24 11.2-ounce bottles of brew from a variety of places around the globe. The beers included in this box hail from Belgium, Germany, and Ireland.

The Festive Collection Wine Advent Calendar is a premium assortment of beverages.

Aldi Each box contains 24 bottles of wine.

Price: $US69.99

The beloved favourite that’s been around for a few years now is back once again. Roughly $US70 will get you 24 small bottles of assorted wines ranging from reds to rosé.

