Here Are The Google Drive Add-Ons That Will Actually Make Your Life Easier

Google just launched add-ons for Docs and Sheets, meaning that there’s now an app store dedicated to tools and features that will help you increase your productivity and do more within your docs.

To browse through all the add-on options, select Get add-ons in the Add-ons menu of any open document or spreadsheet

There isn’t a huge selection of extensions yet, but Google lets anyone create their own, so more will definitely start cropping up soon.

Until then, here are our favourites, and the ones you should consider adding right now:

1. Messenger

Google Docs just became even more of a killer collaboration tool. Messenger lets you keep track of changes made in a Doc, while also letting you chat with fellow collaborators. If you want something that works almost exactly like Word’s track changes, the same company also makes a version of the add-on without the messaging feature.

2. EasyBib

College kids, rejoice! The greatest site on the Internet for anyone who has to source a paper just got integrated with Google Docs so now it’s simpler than ever to make a perfectly formatted bibliography. Using the EasyBib add-on, you can search for sources by title, ISBN, or keywords, and boom: You’ve got a works-cited entry you can paste right into the end of your document.

3. Merge

Thanks to Merge, you can now design a fancy looking party invitation (or any other kind of message) in Google Docs and seamlessly send it in a personalised email to any contact you have saved in a Google Sheet. You can even use the Reporting tab to see how many people have actually opened your email.

4. PandaDocs

Next time you have an important document that needs to get signed and sent, skip the annoying process of printing and scanning. PandaDoc lets you add legally binding electronic signatures to your Google Docs, so you’ll never have to jump through hoops to get something signed again.

Runner up: Maps

Maps is a great concept and would be perfect for anyone who wants to use Docs to create a trip itinerary. However, in the current version, you can’t zoom in or out on a map, and if you’re mapping on two points, you can see them both, but won’t get directions for moving between them.

