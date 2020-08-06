The 17 best Adam Sandler movies streaming right now

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Adam Sandler.

Adam Sandler has 25 years’ worth of classic movies.

Some are on Netflix, but many others are spread across many streaming services.

There are dramatic movies, like “Uncut Gems” and “Spanglish.”

Other films have Sandler’s unique brand of comedy, including “The Waterboy” and “Mr. Deeds.”

And a few are just great romcoms, including “50 First Dates.”

Love his movies or not, you have to respect Adam Sandler. For over 25 years he’s been entertaining us with his unique brand of comedy and in the process has displayed on more than one occasion that he can also wow us with impressive dramatic performances.

He also was one of the first big stars to land a Netflix deal before everyone in Hollywood went knocking on the streaming giant’s door.

Though there’s a nice collection of Sandler movies on Netflix, it’s not the only place to see a good comedy from the Sandman.

Here are the 17 best Adam Sandler movies you can stream right now:

Note: Numerous titles drop off streaming services monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

“50 First Dates”

Columbia Pictures Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in ’50 First Dates.’

Watch now: iTunes, FandangoNow, Amazon (not Prime)

Following their success in “The Wedding Singer,” Sandler and Drew Barrymore team up again for this romantic comedy about a guy who is afraid of commitment (Sandler) and a girl who has short-term memory loss (Barrymore).

The movie is filled with great laughs and touching moments as Sandler’s character tries to connect with Barrymore’s.

“Anger Management”

Sony (L-R) Jack Nicholson and Adam Sandler in ‘Anger Management.’

Watch now: iTunes, FandangoNow, Amazon (not Prime)

Sandler teams with Jack Nicholson for this comedy in which Sander plays Dave, who after an incident on a plane is sentenced to anger management under Dr. Buddy Rydell (Nicholson).

But things go off the rails when Dr. Buddy decides he needs to do round-the-clock therapy on Dave. It leads to some fantastic comedic moments between the two stars.

“Bedtime Stories”

Disney Adam Sandler in ‘Bedtime Stories.’

Watch now: Disney Plus, iTunes, Amazon (not Prime)

This cute kid fantasy movie has Sandler playing a dad who discovers that the imaginative bedtime stories he tells his kids have suddenly come true.

This one is great for the kids if you need to distract them so you can go off and get some work done.

“Big Daddy”

Sony Pictures Rob Schneider (left) and Adam Sandler in ‘Big Daddy.’

Watch now: iTunes, FandangoNow, Redbox, Amazon (not Prime)

One of the classic comedies in the Adam Sandler filmography, he plays a lazy guy who decides the best way to impress his girlfriend is to care for the kid who has suddenly appeared at his doorstep.

Hilarity ensues as we watch his questionable parenting methods.

“Billy Madison”

Universal Studios/Screenshot Adam Sandler in ‘Billy Madison.’

Watch now: iTunes, FandangoNow, Redbox, Amazon (not Prime)

In this Sandler classic, he plays an immature guy who after being pampered his whole life must go through grades 1-12 again so he can inherit his father’s hotel empire.

Sandler comedies are the best when he goes up a formidable villain, and Bradley Whitford in the role of the weaselly Eric Gordon is what has made this one timeless.

“Bulletproof”

MCA Universal Home Video (L-R) Adam Sandler and Damon Wayans in ‘Bulletproof.’

Watch now: Peacock, iTunes, FandangoNow, Redbox, Amazon (not Prime)

Damon Wayans and Sandler share top billing in this comedy in which it’s revealed that Wayans’ character is not a criminal, like Sander’s, but an undercover cop.

Then the silliness commences as the movie turns into a love-hate buddy comedy.

“Funny People”

Universal (L-R) Adam Sandler and Seth Rogen in ‘Funny People.’

Watch now: iTunes, FandangoNow, Redbox, Amazon (not Prime)

In this Judd Apatow movie, Sandler plays a legendary comedian who decides to rethink his life after he’s learned of his terminal health condition. It leads to him trying to form a friendship with an upstart comic (played by Seth Rogen).

The great thing about this movie is the collection of stars that Apatow helped become famous (Rogen, Jonah Hill, Aubrey Plaza) trading lines with Sandler.

“Happy Gilmore”

Universal Adam Sandler in ‘Happy Gilmore.’

Watch now: iTunes, FandangoNow, Redbox, Amazon (not Prime)

My personal favourite of all the Sandler comedies is “Happy Gilmore.” Sandlers plays the titular hockey player who finds his true skill when he takes up golfing and realises he can drive the ball farther than anyone on Earth. He then uses his talents to join the PGA and earn enough money to help his grandmother save her house.

The movie has perhaps the greatest Sandler comedy foil ever, Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin.

“The Meyerowitz Stories”

Netflix (L-R) Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler in ‘The Meyerowitz Stories.’

Watch now: Netflix

In this dramedy from Noah Baumbach, Sandler stars opposite Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, and Emma Thompson as one of the dysfunctional sons living in the shadow of their successful father (Hoffman).

It’s a perfect example of Sandler’s growing dramatic talents.

“Mr. Deeds”

Sony Pictures John Turturro and Adam Sandler in ‘Mr. Deeds.’

Watch now: Netflix, iTunes, FandangoNow, Redbox, Amazon (not Prime)

In this remake of Frank Capra’s “Mr. Deeds Goes to Town,” Sandler plays the only living relative of a massive fortune. Though pushed to sign away control to a businessman (Peter Gallagher), Sandler’s character uses his small-town roots to rethink the company.

“Murder Mystery”

Netflix Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in ‘Murder Mystery.’

Watch now: Netflix

In this popular title from Sandler’s Netflix original movies, Sandler and Jennifer Aniston play a couple who go on a European vacation to spice up their marriage and that’s exactly what happens when they find themselves on the run after getting framed for the death of a wealthy billionaire.

“Punch-Drunk Love”

New Line Cinema Emily Watson and Adam Sandler in ‘Punch-Drunk Love.’

Watch now: HBO Max, iTunes, FandangoNow, Redbox, Amazon (not Prime)

This marks the movie where Sandler really proved that he could pull off a dramatic performance.

In Paul Thomas Anderson’s bittersweet love story, Sandler plays a guy who falls for an English woman (Emily Watson) and we watch their love blossom while he’s being extorted by the owner of a phone-sex line (Philip Seymour Hoffman).

“Spanglish”

Sony Pictures Adam Sandler in ‘Spanglish.’

Watch now: iTunes, FandangoNow, Redbox, Amazon (not Prime)

Sandler delivers one of his most grounded performances here as a father and successful chef who is just trying to keep it all together.

“Uncut Gems”

Netflix/A24 Adam Sandler in ‘Uncut Gems.’

Watch now: Netflix, iTunes, FandangoNow, Redbox, Amazon (not Prime)

Sandler upped his dramatic chops by becoming the muse of Josh and Benny Safdie’s latest movie. He plays a jeweller to the stars who is also a gambling addict. With his biggest deal going up in smoke, he tries one last move to settle all his debts: bet heavy on an NBA playoff game.

Sandler is on another level acting-wise in this movie.

“The Waterboy”

IMDB / The Waterboy (L-R) Henry Winkler and Adam Sandler in ‘The Waterboy.’

Watch now: iTunes, FandangoNow, Amazon (not Prime)

Sandler plays one of his most loveable characters of his career in this movie about a shy college football water boy Bobby Boucher.

When the constant bullying by the players hits its boiling point, Boucher dishes out some mean tackles and suddenly becomes the best player on the team.

“The Wedding Singer”

New Line Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in ‘The Wedding Singer.’

Watch now: iTunes, FandangoNow

Sandler pulls off the perfect rom-com as he plays a wedding singer who falls for a waitress (Drew Barrymore). The only problem is she’s already going out with a guy. It leads to a hilarious story set in the 1980s.

“You Don’t Mess with the Zohan”

Sony Adam Sandler in ‘You Don’t Mess with the Zohan.’

Watch now: Netflix, iTunes, FandangoNow, Redbox, Amazon (not Prime)

In this wacky Sandler comedy, he plays an Israeli Special Forces soldier who fakes his own death so he can get to New York City and do his true passion, being a hairstylist.

