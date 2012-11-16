Best Ad Of The Day: A Romantic-Comedy Trailer ... With A Twist

Christina Austin

With the holiday season just around corner, it’s time for cheesy holiday romantic-comedies to hit the big screen. So Sears has made a trailer for a movie titled “Connecting Flights,” featuring quirky blogger protagonists who meet-cute at an airport. We won’t spoil the ending.

The spot was created by McGarryBowen of the Dentsu network: 

