AD OF THE DAY: A High-Speed Car Chase Through A Lego Town

Today’s ad of the day comes from Hyundai. Its new animated promo advertises the Veloster Turbo, in a tie-in with the mobile game “Asphalt 7: Heat” (which the Veloster is featured in).



The spot shows a video game style high-speed car race through an impressively built Lego World. The Veloster and the white Lego car it’s racing are neck-and-neck until the very end, with the Veloster pulling out a win in the final second.



