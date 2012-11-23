AD OF THE DAY: Butter Sculptures of Famous Horror Movie Villains

This campaign for Italian health brand Aloe Cholestop shows the villains from “Saw,” “Scream” and “Friday the 13th” standing atop of a stick of butter, warning about the deadly effects of high cholesterol. Each figure is rendered as if it were a butter sculpture.



Italian agency Alch1m1a created the ads:

