AD OF THE DAY: A Beer Can That Discourages Drinking

At first glance, these images of beer cans and champagne bottles do not look out of the ordinary, but a closer look at the labels shows a sobering message. The message requires the reader to pause long enough to decipher the entire sentence, written across several different areas of the packaging.



Switzerland-based Zurich Insurance Group made the campaign to show that texting while driving can be just as dangerous as driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The agency is Grey 141 of Brazil.

Photo: Zurich

“I’m on my way. Come down in 5 minutes.”

Photo: Zurich

“I’m going to the supermarket. Do you need anything?”

Photo: Zurich

“I’m running late. Pick up the children at school.”

