THEN AND NOW: 15 best actress Oscar winners

Kathy Bates won the Academy Award in 1991 for her performance in “Misery” as the psychopathic Annie Wilkes. Kathy Bates on March 25, 1991, holding her best actress award. Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Bates starred in the adaptation of the famed Stephen King novel as Annie Wilkes, a superfan of author Paul Sheldon (James Caan), whom she kidnaps and forces to continue writing his series of romance novels starring the character Misery. She also won a Golden Globe for this performance.

Bates has been nominated for three more Oscars since “Misery.” Kathy Bates attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Bates, 73, was nominated for three more Oscars, all in the supporting actress category: In 1999 for “Primary Colors,” in 2003 for “About Schmidt,” and in 2020 for “Richard Jewell.” In 2022, Bates is set to appear in the adaptation of the beloved 1970 novel “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” alongside Rachel McAdams, Benny Safdie, and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret.

Jodie Foster took home her second Academy Award in 1992 for “The Silence of the Lambs.” Jodie Foster poses backstage with her Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in the film ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ on March 30, 1992. Fotos International/Max B. Miller/Getty Images Foster won her second best leading actress Oscar for her role as the iconic FBI agent Clarice Starling in “The Silence of the Lambs.” Her costar Anthony Hopkins also won for his performance as the cannibalistic genius Hannibal Lecter. Foster’s first win came in 1989 for “The Accused.” She was also nominated for her supporting role in the 1976 film “Taxi Driver.”

Foster’s most recent nomination came in 1995 for “Nell.” Jodie Foster on October 16, 2021. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Foster, 59, is still garnering Oscar buzz. Although she wasn’t nominated for the Academy Award, she won a Golden Globe in 2021 for her performance in “The Mauritanian” as real-life lawyer Nancy Hollander, who defended a man wrongfully imprisoned inside Guantánamo Bay after getting accused of orchestrating 9/11.

Emma Thompson received her first win — and first nomination — in 1993 for her performance in “Howards End.” Emma Thompson at 65th Annual Academy Awards on March 29, 1993. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Thompson played the main character Margaret Schlegel in the film adaptation of the 1910 novel “Howards End.” She was nominated again the very next year for her lead performance in “The Remains of the Day,” reuniting her with “Howards End” director James Ivory and for her supporting performance in “In the Name of the Father,” a rare double nomination.

Thompson hasn’t won another Oscar for acting, but she did win in 1995 for her screenwriting. Emma Thompson on October 17, 2021. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images Thompson, 62, is one of the most beloved and decorated British actresses of all time, but her most recent Oscar win is actually for best adapted screenplay for the 1995 adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility.” She was also nominated for her performance in the film as Elinor Dashwood. She gained some Oscar buzz when “Saving Mr. Banks” was released in 2013. In the film, she played “Mary Poppins” author P.L. Travers, and she was nominated for a BAFTA, but ultimately missed the cut.

Holly Hunter won an Oscar for “The Piano” in 1993, playing a mute Scottish woman who moves to New Zealand in the 1800s. Holly Hunter waves to fans as she arrives at the 66th Annual Academy Awards on March 21, 1994. VINCE BUCCI/AFP/Getty Images Hunter was actually another case of the double nomination : The same year she won best actress, she was also nominated for best supporting actress for “The Firm.” Hunter’s first nomination was in 1987 for “Broadcast News.”

Hunter was nominated again for best supporting actress in 2003 for “Thirteen.” Holly Hunter on November 13, 2021. Amy Graves/Getty Images for LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE Premiere Screening, Q&A and Reception Hunter, 63, might be best known to audiences now as Elastigirl from “The Incredibles” and “Incredibles 2,” but she’s still churning out noteworthy performances. Her snub in 2017 for her performance in “The Big Sick” was considered egregious by some , though she did snag a Screen Actors Guild nomination.

Jessica Lange won her first best actress Academy Award in 1995 for “Blue Sky.” Jessica Lange during the 1995 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Lange had previously won best supporting actress in 1983 for “Tootsie” — that same year, she had also been nominated for best actress in “Frances.” She was nominated three more times before she won for “Blue Sky” for playing an unpredictable military wife, Carly Marshall, who is struggling with the strict rules of living on a US Army base and its social politics.

Lange currently holds a Golden Globe nominations record. Jessica Lange on March 2, 2020. Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images Lange, 72, is best known now for her TV work, specifically, for her collaborations with Ryan Murphy. She’s been nominated for seven Golden Globes in the best actress in a miniseries or motion picture – television category, which is the most ever nominations for the category. She won one for “A Streetcar Named Desire” in 1995. She also won best supporting actress – series, miniseries or motion picture made for television in 2011 for the first season of “American Horror Story.” She won the Emmy for that season as well, and received four more Emmy nominations for various seasons of “American Horror Story” and for “Feud: Bette and Joan,” playing Joan Crawford.

After four previous nominations, Susan Sarandon finally took home an Oscar in 1996 for her performance as a nun in “Dead Man Walking.” Susan Sarandon, the winner of best actress for her role as Sister Helen Prejean in ‘Dead Man Walking,’ at the 68th Academy Awards on March 25, 1996. JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images Sarandon had been nominated in 1981, 1991, 1992, and 1994 for “Atlantic City,” “Thelma & Louise,” “Lorenzo’s Oil,” and “The Client,” respectively, before taking home the statue for “Dead Man Walking.” She plays Sister Helen Prejean, a nun who connects with a prisoner on death row, played by Sean Penn.

Sarandon was recently nominated for an Emmy for “Feud: Bette and Joan.” Susan Sarandon on November 10, 2021. Jason Kempin/Getty Images Sarandon, 75, co-starred with the 1995 best actress winner Jessica Lange in “Feud,” in which Sarandon played Bette Davis. They both ended up losing to “Big Little Lies” star (and fellow Oscar winner) Nicole Kidman.

Frances McDormand won her first Oscar in 1997 for “Fargo.” Frances McDormand won the best actress Oscar at 69th Academy Awards for her role in ‘Fargo.’ Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis/Getty Images McDormand had been nominated in 1989 for “Mississippi Burning.” Less than a decade later, she’d earn her first win for “Fargo,” in which she played Minnesotan police chief Marge Gunderson. McDormand would get nominated twice more, in 2001 and 2006, for her supporting roles in “Almost Famous” and “North Country,” respectively.

McDormand won best actress twice more, in 2018 and 2021. Frances McDormand on March 4, 2018 and on April 25, 2021. Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images McDormand, 64, won in 2018 for her role as a grieving mother in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and again in 2021 for playing Fern, a woman in the van-life movement, in “Nomadland.” As she co-produced “Nomadland,” she also took home a statue when the film won best picture.

Helen Hunt won best actress on her first nomination in 1998 for “As Good as It Gets.” Helen Hunt at the 70th Annual Academy Awards on March 23, 1998. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Hunt starred as Carol, a waitress, and the only woman who Melvin (Jack Nicholson) could seem to tolerate in the entire world. Both won Academy Awards for their work in the film. At the same time, Hunt was also starring in popular sitcom “Mad About You,” and won the Emmy four years in a row from 1996 to 1999, which meant she won an Oscar and an Emmy in the same year.

Hunt was nominated for her second Oscar in 2013 for “The Sessions.” Helen Hunt on November 29, 2021. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hunt, 58, was nominated for best supporting actress in 2013 for “The Sessions,” in which she plays Cheryl, a sex surrogate hired by a 38-year-old poet named Mark O’Brien (John Hawkes). who is confined to an iron lung and therefore has never had sex … hence, Cheryl. Hunt also returned to her role as Jamie in the 2019 revival of “Mad About You.”

Gwyneth Paltrow’s 1999 win for “Shakespeare in Love” is also her only nomination. Gwyneth Paltrow holds onto her Oscar at the 71st Annual Academy Awards on March 21, 1999. Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis/Getty Images A 100% success rate is nothing to scoff at. In “Shakespeare in Love,” Paltrow played would-be actress Viola de Lesseps, with whom William Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes) eventually falls in love. In addition to making her a fashion icon, winning the Oscar led Paltrow to become one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars.

Paltrow is now retired from acting. Gwyneth Paltrow on November 8, 2021. Randy Holmes/ABC/Getty Images Paltrow, 49, has been in plenty of iconic movies since her Oscar win, like “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “Contagion,” and, of course, the “Iron Man” films as Pepper Potts. But she essentially retired from acting full-time in 2017, choosing instead to focus on her lifestyle brand, Goop.

Hilary Swank won best actress in 2000 and 2005 for “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Million Dollar Baby,” respectively. Hilary Swank during the 72nd Annual Academy Awards and the 77th Annual Academy Awards. SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images; Chris Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images Swank won an Oscar from her first nomination in 2000 for her performance as Brandon Teena, a trans man who was murdered in 1993 and whose death galvanized the trans rights movement in the US, in “Boys Don’t Cry.” Five years later, Swank won again for her performance as an amateur boxer in “Million Dollar Baby.” In 2022, both of these roles have been reexamined. Swank herself said a trans actor should’ve starred in “Boys Don’t Cry,” while many disabled people consider the ending of “Million Dollar Baby” to be ableist.

Swank appeared in two films in 2020, “The Hunt” and “Fatale.” Hilary Swank on December 6, 2021. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images In addition to those films, Swank, 47, also starred in a Netflix sci-fi series called “Away,” in which she plays an astronaut who must leave her family for three years to go on a trip to Mars. It was canceled after one season in October 2020.

Julia Roberts won an Academy Award on her third try for “Erin Brockovich” in 2001. Julia Roberts at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards on March 25, 2001. Mirek Towski/FilmMagic/Getty Images Roberts took on the role as real-life lawyer Erin Brockovich for the biopic, which followed the story of Pacific Gas and Electric Company and its contamination of groundwater with carcinogens in Hinkley, California. Roberts had previously been nominated in 1990 for “Steel Magnolias” and 1991 for “Pretty Woman.”

Roberts was nominated for her fourth Oscar in 2014 for “August: Osage County.” Julia Roberts on December 2, 2019. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Roberts was nominated for best supporting actress for the film adaptation of the play “August: Osage County,” which follows the dysfunctional Weston family, who all return home to care for their mother, played by Meryl Streep, after their father is reported missing.

Halle Berry was the first — and still, to date, only — Black woman to win best actress. She won for her performance in “Monster’s Ball” in 2002. Best actress winner Halle Berry holds her Oscar statue backstage at the 74th Annual Academy Awards on March 24, 2002. Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Berry played Leticia, a waitress in Louisiana struggling to provide for her son while her husband Lawrence awaits execution on death row. She inadvertently gets involved with a corrections officer who will (eventually) be present for Lawrence’s death.

Berry made her directorial debut in 2020. Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars on April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images Berry, 55, directed her first movie in 2020, “Bruised,” which was released on Netflix. Berry also starred in the film, which focuses on a former UFC fighter Jackie Justice who returns to the sport in order to provide for her son.

In 2003, Nicole Kidman won an Oscar for portraying writer Virginia Woolf in “The Hours.” Nicole Kidman, winner of best actress Oscar for ‘The Hours,’ on March 23, 2003. Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Kidman had been nominated once prior to her win in 2003, for her performance in the 2001 musical “Moulin Rouge!” The next year, she won for “The Hours.” Her costars Ed Harris and Julianne Moore were nominated, as well.

Kidman secured her fifth nomination in 2022 for playing Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.” Nicole Kidman on December 6, 2021. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kidman’s other two nominations were for “Rabbit Hole” in 2010 and “Lion” in 2016. Kidman, 54, has already won the Golden Globe and was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for “Being the Ricardos,” which made the Oscars the next logical step.

Charlize Theron played real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos to win the Oscar in 2004 for “Monster.” Charlize Theron poses with her Oscar during the 76th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 29, 2004. Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Theron was unrecognizable as Wuornos in “Monster,” which she also produced.

Theron was nominated for a third Academy Award in 2020 for “Bombshell.” Charlize Theron arrives for the 92nd Oscars on February 9, 2020. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images Yet again, Theron, 46, underwent an impressive transformation to play a real person — this time, former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly in the 2019 film “Bombshell,” which followed the downfall of Fox CEO Roger Ailes. Theron was also nominated in 2006 for “North Country.”

Reese Witherspoon won her first Academy Award in 2006 for the biopic “Walk the Line.” Reese Witherspoon at the Kodak Theatre on March 5, 2006. Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Witherspoon played June Carter Cash, wife of Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix), in “Walk the Line,” which followed the life of the Man in Black himself, and how he fell in love with Carter Cash. It was her first win and first nomination.