15 of the best action movies streaming on Amazon Prime right now

Paramount Pictures Harrison Ford in ‘Patriot Games.’

If you’re a Prime member on Amazon, you automatically have access to Prime Video, which has hundreds of movies and TV shows to stream for free.

We’ve picked 15 of the best action movies that are available to stream now.

There’s one Marvel movie, plenty of Westerns, and many crime thrillers.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Action movies can put you on the edge of your seat, make you laugh, make you cry, and leave you wondering … “How did they just do that?”

On Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service, there are plenty of action movies to choose from, including “Captain America,” “True Grit,” and “Internal Affairs.”

Here are our 15 picks for the best action movies to stream on Prime right now.

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” is the latest in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

Paramount Pictures ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout.’

“Fallout” was released in 2018. “Ethan Hunt and his IMF team, along with some familiar allies, race against time after a mission gone wrong,” writes IMDb. In the film, Henry Cavill appears to “reload” his arms, Tom Cruise performs multiple death-defying stunts, and he even broke his ankle during filming.

Watch the trailer here.

In “Patriot Games,” Harrison Ford takes over for Alec Baldwin as iconic super-spy Jack Ryan.

Paramount Pictures ‘Patriot Games.’

In this 1992 film, Ford stars as Jack Ryan, one of the most beloved characters in fiction – he’s been the star of 21 novels, five films, and a TV series. Alec Baldwin, Ford, Ben Affleck, Chris Pine, and John Krasinski have all tried their hand at playing Ryan over the years.

In “Patriot Games,” “CIA analyst Jack Ryan interferes with an IRA assassination, a renegade faction targets him and his family for revenge,” writes IMDb.

Watch the trailer here.

“Captain America: The First Avenger” is one of the only Marvel movies that’s available on Amazon.

Paramount Pictures ‘Captain America: The First Avenger.’

The first of the “Captain America” trilogy is the origin story of Steve Rogers, who goes from scrawny kid in Brooklyn to a super-soldier and war hero, all while navigating corruption, love, and the loss of his best friend.

Watch the trailer here.

“The Magnificent Seven” features an all-star cast of Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, Eli Wallach, and more.

United Artists ‘The Magnificent Seven.’

In this iconic Western, “seven gunfighters are hired by Mexican peasants to liberate their village from oppressive bandits,”according to IMDb. The film is considered so important that it was inducted into the Library of Congress in 2013 for its cultural, historic, or aesthetic significance.

Watch the trailer here.

“Gallipoli” explores what life was like for two Australian soldiers during World War I.

Paramount Pictures ‘Gallipoli.’

“Gallipoli” stars a young Mel Gibson and Mark Lee as two Australian soldiers who “face the brutal realities of war when they are sent to fight in the Gallipoli campaign in Turkey during World War I,” writes IMDb.

Watch the trailer here.

“A Bridge Too Far” is a World War II story with an all-star cast, writer, and director.

United Artists ‘A Bridge Too Far.’

The film stars James Caan, Michael Caine, Sean Connery, Elliot Gould, Gene Hackman, Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Ryan O’Neal, Robert Redford, and more. It was directed by Richard Attenborough and written by William Goldman.

“Bridge” is about Operation Market Garden, during which “the Allies attempt to capture several strategically important bridges in the Netherlands in the hope of breaking the German lines,”according to IMDb.

Watch the trailer here.

“The Man from Nowhere” was South Korea’s highest-grossing film in 2010.

CJ Entertainment ‘The Man from Nowhere.’

In “The Man from Nowhere,” IMDb writes, “A quiet pawnshop keeper with a violent past takes on a drug-and-organ trafficking ring in hope of saving the child who is his only friend.”

Watch the trailer here.

Michael Caine stars as the titular role in “Harry Brown.”

Lionsgate UK ‘Harry Brown.’

In classic vigilante form, “an elderly ex-serviceman and widower looks to avenge his best friend’s murder by doling out his own form of justice,” writes IMDb.

Watch the trailer here.

Michael Crichton, of “Westworld” and “Jurassic Park,” adapted his novel “The Great Train Robbery” into a movie of the same name.

United Artists ‘The Great Train Robbery.’

Sean Connery and Donald Sutherland co-star in this heist thriller about the real Great Gold Robbery of 1855. Or, as IMDb puts it, “A master criminal aims to rob a train of a large sum of gold. Security is incredibly tight and the task seems an impossible one. However, he has a plan and just the right people to carry it out.”

Watch the trailer here.

The 2010 version of “True Grit” is also available to stream.

Paramount Pictures ‘Paramount Pictures.’

“True Grit” is what introduced audiences to Hailee Steinfeld, who turned in an Oscar-nominated performance at 14 years old. “A stubborn teenager,” played by Steinfeld, “enlists the help of a tough US Marshal to track down her father’s murderer,” writes IMDb. Jeff Bridges and Matt Damon co-star in this remake of the 1969 film.

Watch the trailer here.

“Bone Tomahawk” is another Western, but with a horror twist.

RLJ Entertainment ‘Bone Tomahawk.’

In “Bone Tomahawk,” “an elderly sheriff and his posse set out to rescue their town’s doctor from cannibalistic cave dwellers,”according to IMDb. The film stars Kurt Russell, Patrick Wilson, and Matthew Fox, among others.

Watch the trailer here.

“Fist of Fury” is one of Bruce Lee’s most famous films.

Golden Harvest ‘Fist of Fury.’

The martial arts legend stars as a “a young man [seeking] vengeance for the death of his teacher,” according to IMDb. This was just his second starring role, after “The Big Boss” the year prior.

Watch the trailer here.

“Internal Affairs” is a crime thriller starring Richard Gere and Andy Garcia.

Paramount Pictures ‘Internal Affairs.’

“An Internal Affairs agent becomes obsessed with bringing down a cop who has managed to maintain a spotless reputation despite being involved in a web of corruption,” writes IMDb. According to Collider, a modern-day remake is in the works.

Watch the trailer here.

“Duck, You Sucker!” also known as “A Fistful of Dynamite” is a Spaghetti Western you don’t want to miss.

United Artists ‘Duck, You Sucker!’

Directed by the famous Sergio Leone, who is credited as the creator of the genre, “Duck, You Sucker!” tells the story of “a low-life bandit and an IRA explosives expert” as they “rebel against the government and become heroes of the Mexican Revolution,” according to IMDb.

Watch the trailer here.

“Flying Tigers” stars John Wayne, one of the most prolific action stars ever.

Republic Pictures ‘Flying Tigers.’

This 1942 classic stars Wayne as Captain Jim Gordon and John Carroll as his hot-shot friend who joins the Flying Tigers, a squadron of volunteer pilots who battle with Japanese aircraft during the Second Sino-Japanese War.

Watch the trailer here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.