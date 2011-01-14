The 10 Smartest Tech Acquisitions Of 2010

Rather than letting its cash just sit around growing mould, just about every major tech company made big acquisitions last year.



However! Not every company made a smart acquisition.

What’s a smart acquisition? Generally speaking, it’s the right company at the right price, bringing in technology or talent to improve your core product.

So who made the best moves in 2010?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.